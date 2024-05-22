What to Do in Naples: Patriot Pops, Comedy and Memorial Day Event





It's Memorial Day weekend, the unofficial start of summer. How to take advantage of these three days of vacation? We have some ideas in this week's Top 5. What else is going on? Access our events calendar. There are lots of things to do, including farmers' markets and more. And if there's an event you'd like to see featured in our weekly Top 5, please email it to [email protected]. Write something short in the format you see in this week's Top 5 and, if possible, send a photo too. 5. Attend Memorial Day Service Monday in Bonita Springs A public Remembrance Day Service will honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice. The City of Bonita Springs Veterans Advisory Committee hosts retired Air Force Lt. Gen. Robert J. Elder Jr. at 9 a.m. Monday, May 27, at Riverside Park, 10450 Reynolds St., Bonita Springs. The service begins at 9 a.m. and will include traditional commemorations. Old 41 Road will be closed between Wilson and Ragsdale streets from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Contact City Hall at (239) 949-6262 for more information. Need a break? Play the USA TODAY daily crossword puzzle. 4. Funny man Justin Silva does stand-up at Off The Hook Actor Justin Silva performs stand-up at 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. on Friday, May 24; 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday May 25; and 6 p.m. Sunday, May 26 at Off The Hook Comedy Club, 2500 Vanderbilt Beach Road, No. 1100. General admission $25, plus fees.offthehookcomedy.comor (239) 389-6901. 3. Listen to the Live at the Cove concert The Brad Allison Band performs Live at the cove from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, May 25, at the Paradise Coast Sports Complex at Cove Beer & Wine Bar, 3940 City Gate Blvd. N., Naples. playparadisecoast.com. 2. Laugh at Arts Bonita with “A Cracker at the Ritz” Satirical duo Compton and BennettEdit return with their popular musical comedy making fun of Southwest Florida. They perform twice a month at Arts Bonita. 7 p.m. Tuesday May 28. $35 to $45. Bonita Arts Center for the Performing Arts, 10150 Bonita Beach Road, Bonita Springs. 495-8989 orartsbonita.org Judge Judy, Bob Seger, Newt Gingrich:Celebrities who live in Naples, Marco Island 1. Enjoy the “Patriotic Pops” concerts at ArtisNaples Enjoy”Patriotic Pops” this weekend. The Naples Philharmonic and the Naples Philharmonic Choir perform everything from Sousa marches to the great music of Gershwin at 8 p.m. May 23 and 24 at ArtisNaples, 5833 Pelican Bay Blvd. Tickets at starting at $29.artsnaples.org Dave Osborn is the regional editor of the Naples Daily News and News-Press. Follow him on Instagram and Threads @lacrossewriter and on X (formerly Twitter) @NDN_dosborn.

