Farah Khan Composes Most 'Kanjoos' in Bollywood During Kapil Sharma's Show: 'Give Me Rs 500'

Farah Khan, known for her outspokenness, recently had fun revealing Bollywood's biggest penny on The Great Indian Kapil Show. She teased Chunky Panday as the main suitor and proved it by calling him on the show and asking for 500 rupees. Chunky's response? Just go to the ATM!

When host Kapil asked her: Who is the zyada kanjoos between Anil and Farah, she replied that they are both quite generous. However, Farah also claimed that she knows who the biggest earners in the industry are. She proved it by calling them live on the show and asking them for Rs 500. The choreographer-turned-director said, “I can tell you who is the stingiest in the industry. There is only one person. Big Panday. I swear. Bring me my phone. I will call him and ask for 500 rupees. She called Chunky and put him on speaker.

While talking to him on the call, Farah said, Chunky, listen, I need 500 rupees. Chunky replied: Then go to the ATM, right? Farah asked: Chunky, give me at least 50 rupees. Chunky pretended a network problem and said: Hello? Kaun chahiye? Farah then said: Chunky, give me at least Rs 50. Chunky replied: Hello? Kaun chahiye?

While promoting Housefull 4, Akshay Kumar, Chunky Panday, Riteish Deshmukh and Jackie Shroff had graced The Kapil Sharma Show fame. In a fun interaction, Akshay had shared a funny anecdote, related to his co-star Chunky Panday. Calling Chunky a smart businessman, he recalled: Once, Salman Khan was doing a show with Chunky Panday in South Africa. After the show ended, Chunky told Salman that he was very happy. Chunky, who was also the organizer of the show, offered Salman to take him shopping. I will buy your shirts, pants and jeans, Chunky told Salman and the latter agreed to accompany him. Akshay also shared that Chunky took Salman to a clothing store and asked him to buy clothes for him. Later, the store owner asked for a photo with Salman, and he happily agreed. It was only days later that it was revealed that Chunky had taken $20,000 from the store owner, promising to bring Salman Khan to the store.

Chunky Panday has delivered some impressive performances in his career spanning decades. From tickling funny bones in hilarious roles to becoming a formidable antagonist, the 60-year-old has proven his versatility in films like Aankhen, Khatron Ke Khiladi, Qayamat: City Under Threat and Begum Jaan .