Veteran actor Richard Foronjy is no more





Veteran actor Richard Foronjy has died. He was 86 years old. According to VarietyForonjy, who grew up in the world of gangsters and went to prison before becoming an actor in films including Midnight race,Prince of the city And Carlito's pathdied last week. Foronjy, born in Brooklyn, New York, saw his first small role as Corsaro in Serpico, the 1973 autobiographical crime drama starring Al Pacino as a whistleblower whose work led to a Knapp Commission investigation into the department. In the 1988 comedy action film Midnight Racehe essayed gangster Tony Darvo, alongside Robert De Niro and Charles Grodin. Foronjy also played a gangster, Peter Amadesso, in the 1993 crime drama. Carlito's path with Al Pacino and Sean Penn. The film follows Pacino's character, Carlito Brigante, a criminal who vows to leave the criminal life. Among his other roles were roles in Once Upon a Time in America, Ghostbusters II, Prince of the City and dozens of television series including Who's Boss, Murphy's Law, Silver Spoons, The Jeffersons, Cagney & Lacy And Hill St. Blues. Foronjy is survived by his children Charles Foronjy, Susan Argentina, Christine Argentina and Richard Foronjy and 17 grandchildren. He is also survived by his partner, Wendy Odell Chiaro, and three brothers: Charles, Frank and William.

