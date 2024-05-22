Local looks: Fork Fest delivers tasty songs with a fun twist | News, Sports, Jobs





Fans watch Joshua James and his band perform at Fork Fest 2023. Courtesy photo In this undated photo, Fork Fest attendees relax in the Hammock Hangout area. Courtesy photo In this undated photo, Fork Fest attendees gather on the grass to listen to music. Courtesy photo

Returning for its seventh year, one of Utah County's largest music festivals will take place June 7-8. Fork Fest is an annual showcase of Utah bands presented by the Harrington Center for the Arts and Velor Live Music Gallery. Started by Velor owner Corey Fox and singer-songwriter Joshua James in 2010, the Harrington Center for the Arts helped revive the festival in 2019 and it has been an annual summer event ever since. Fork Fest takes place at Art Dye Park in American Fork and brings together thousands of patrons. It consists of three stages: two stages side by side and one a little further away, the Forest Stage. Fork Fest will feature numerous food trucks, vendors, a foam pit, hammock and murals spread across the festival grounds. This year's Firelight Kickoff will take place on June 7 at the Forest Stage, created annually by Boxcar Studios and featuring more intimate performances from singer-songwriter artists, while the two main stages will host larger acts. Featured artists at this year's launch event will include Libbie Linton (of Mideau), John Allred, Flannel Graph, Joshua James and Julianne Brough, and the evening's headliner will be Book on Tape Worm. June 8 will feature a wide variety of artists, including the returning headliner I Dont Know How But They Found Me (iDKHOW), along with other local favorites including The Moth and The Flame, Cardinal Bloom, Beeson and many others. Returning for its seventh year, this festival has continued to grow, showcasing not only the vast music community that Utah has to offer, but also the many talented artists and artisans who are vendors at the festival. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased on their website at ForkFest.org. Newsletter Join the thousands of people who already receive our daily newsletter.

