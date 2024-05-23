Plan your visit to Vivid Sydney by public transport

Public transport is the way to go for visitors heading to Vivid Sydney as the city lights up for 23 consecutive nights from Friday 24 May to Saturday 15 June.

With countless facilities along the 8km Light Walk, visitors are encouraged to plan their visit over multiple nights. Public transport gives you the freedom to make the most of your Vivid Sydney tour and the flexibility to start and end your experience at different points along the Vivid Light Walk.

General Transport Coordinator for NSW Howard Collins said visitors should plan their journey on public transport in advance.

This fantastic event attracts millions of people each year, so plan ahead, take your time and consider going on a weekday evening if you want to avoid peak attendance, Mr Collins said.

The city is no place for cars during Vivid Sydney with road closures and parking restrictions in place each night.

We offer over 2,000 additional services through Vivid Sydney to help you get there and back home..

This year, a one-of-a-kind Sydney Trains experience comes to Vivid Sydney, as Tekno Train by Paul Mac takes passengers on a multi-sensory journey through Sydney's most iconic landmarks and unique rail lines.

Vivid Sydney will also take over the abandoned railway tunnels beneath Wynard Station for Dark Spectrum: A New Journey and the hugely popular Vivid Fire Kitchen will this year take up a new home at The Goods Line, a disused railway line linking Central Station to Darling Harbour. .

“We are delighted that Transport can help bring Vivid Sydney to life, transforming these spaces for this spectacular event,” Mr Collins said.

Due to road closures and large crowds, transportation services will operate differently on Friday evenings and weekends during the event.

Trains will not drop passengers off at Circular Quay on Saturday evening and Sunday of the long weekend (June 9), from 6:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. Visitors can use Wynyard, Martin Place or St James stations instead on these nights.

Tram services will not run between City Hall and Circular Quay from 6pm on Fridays and from 5pm on weekends.

Buses that normally run to and from Circular Quay will transfer to Martin Place from 6pm on Friday and 5pm on weekends. Buses that usually run to and from King Street Wharf will also transfer to Wynyard.

Remember to factor in extra walking time as some public transport services will be modified due to road closures and for pedestrian safety, Mr Collins said.

Ferries are also a fantastic way to view the lights of Vivid Sydney from the water, but they are very popular and will reach capacity early, especially on weekends.

Expect long lines, consider a backup transportation option, and allow plenty of extra travel time.

During the Vivid Sydney drone shows on Saturday 8, Sunday 9 and Saturday 15 June, ferries to and from Circular Quay will be affected between 9:00 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Boaters who wish to view the lights from the water should prepare for increased vessel activity in the harbor and look for illuminated signs on shore advising of restricted areas.

Before you set off, make sure all your navigation lights are operational and check out our navigation map for more information on restricted areas.

For the first weekend of Vivid Sydney, motorists are advised to plan ahead and expect delays, with changed traffic conditions on the Warringah Highway from 10pm on Friday May 24 and 4:30 a.m. on Monday, May 27.

Find more information about the Warringah Highway upgrade works hereand to learn more about road closures and changing traffic conditions, visit livetraffic.com.

Course works are taking place during Vivid Sydney and may affect how you travel to and from the event. Plan ahead using the Travel planner.

For more information on public transport for Vivid Sydney, including additional services and travel planning, visit the event page at transportnsw.info/vivid-sydney.