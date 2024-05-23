Its needles may be short, but this tree can reach great heights





We've had a number of mystery pine species in this column, and here's another one. There is always a new species of pine to discover; after all, there are around 100 species in the world. This one grows in a small park not far from my house in the Shandon area of ​​Columbia, South Carolina, my old neighborhood. Here, it is a common native species and can be seen just about everywhere in town, and for that matter, just about everywhere else in South Carolina, primarily in the Piedmont counties. Now, you probably have this very beautiful tree growing not far from you, as it is widespread throughout the Southeast, stretching from eastern Texas, Arkansas, and Missouri all the way to the Panhandle from Florida, then north. It is frequently found in the pine barrens of New Jersey and can reach its northern limit on Staten Island; This is what the excellent Harvard dendrologist, Charles S. Sprague, said in 1933, in his famous Handbook of North American Trees. People also read… This is obviously a pine of the genus Pinus, so there is not much mystery there. But which one? There are about 10 different pine trees native to here in the South. This one is potentially a large, majestic tree, reaching 100 feet tall; the national champion is apparently in Mississippi and is 138 feet tall. It is considered an excellent source of lumber, plywood, and paper pulp, although it is not grown in large plantations as are its cousins, loblolly pine and slash pine. The needles are straight, not twisted, and quite short at about 4 inches compared to most of its relatives. Like all pines, it will produce male and female cones on the same branch. Male cones produce pollen. Female cones are the origin of winged seeds and are sometimes called “seed” cones. The seed cones of this pine are rather small, again, compared to other pine species. Each of the woody scales of the seed cone has a sharp point, so the entire cone is quite spiny. In fact, the scientific name of this species can be translated as “thorn pine”. This pine does not like wet feet. You will find it on high sites, far from any stagnant water. This species quickly colonizes old fields throughout its range. When such fields are colonized, other pine species, as well as hardwoods, will invariably appear, ultimately resulting in what ecologists sometimes call a mixed pine-hardwood stand. Another mystery presents itself here: At the very top of the tree, on the left, one can clearly see a part of the growth that is particularly compact and dense, with unusually crowded, stunted needles. This is a “witches’ broom,” an unusual, spiky growth pattern that may be the result of injury to the tree, or possibly infestation of a pest. Witches' brooms are found on many conifers, as well as various broad-leaved trees. They are sometimes prized in horticulture as curiosities. Answer: “Short-leaved pine”, “Short-needled pine”, Pinus echinata. John Nelson is the retired curator of the AC Moore Herbarium at the University of South Carolina at Columbia. As a public service, the herbarium offers plant identifications free of charge. For more information, visit herbarium.orgcall (803) 777-8196 or email [email protected]. Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox!

