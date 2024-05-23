'Serpico' 'Midnight Run' Actor Was 86





Richard Foronjy, the actor known for playing tough guy roles in films such as Serpico, Midnight RaceAnd Carlito's pathdied Sunday at age 86. His family announced the news in a statement posted on Foronjy's Facebook page, remembering him as “an actor of unprecedented talent and versatility” who “captivated audiences with his commanding presence and innate charisma.” The cause of death was not given. Originally from Brooklyn, Foronjy had a checkered past before venturing into show business. He spent eight and a half years behind bars after being convicted of armed robbery, according to a 1987 interview, in which he also states that his run-ins with the law were particularly helpful for all his subsequent roles. I was particularly good at playing cops, probably because I knew them so well when they stopped me every two weeks, he said at the time. In 2020, he published a memoir under the name Richie Salerno, From the mafia to the cinema, chronicling his unique journey to show business. “Richie turned his life around by using the tailoring skills he learned from his father and the butchering abilities he learned from his stepfather to ingratiate himself with the warden and guards, which made him allowed you to go through one hundred and twenty months without a scratch.” says the memoir description. “Luckily, after his release, he got an audition for a film Serpico directed by Sidney Lumet, best known for 12 angry men And Dog afternoon. That audition turned into a lifelong career as an actor in major Hollywood films. » Richard Foronjy and Robert Miranda in “Midnight Run.”

New York Daily News Archive via Getty

Indeed, following his role as an assassin in Serpico in 1973, Foronjy played the cops in Lumet The next morning (1986) and Prince of the city (1981) and a corrupt policeman in Once upon a time in America in 1984. He also plays mobsters in Martin Brests Midnight Race (1988), also starring Robert De Niro, Charles Grodin and Brian De Palmas Carlitos Road (1993), alongside Al Pacino and Sean Penn. Other film roles included Ghostbusters II, The player, Have fun with Dick and Jane, The fish that saved Pittsburgh, True confessions, Man of the house, and others. On the television side, Foronjy has also played roles in Who is the boss, Murphy's Law, Silver spoons, The Jeffersons, Cagney and lace, Hill St. Blues, MASH POTATOES, The streets of San Francisco, TaxiAnd Hunter. Foronjy was born Richard Edward Salerno on August 3, 1937. According to the family, he leaves behind his sons Richard and Charles; daughters Susan and Christine; brothers Charles, Frank and William; 17 grandchildren; a “multitude” of great-grandchildren; and his partner, Wendy.

