Vanbarton Group Reaches Deal to Sell Empty Office Space in Hollywood





The Vanbarton Group has reached an agreement to sell an 86,000 square foot office building just steps from Hollywood's famous TCL Chinese Theater, The real deal has learned. The New York-based company is under contract to sell the building to a religious organization, according to a source familiar with the matter. The Vanbarton Group declined to comment. The move comes as the property has struggled to generate cash flow in recent years, primarily due to slow leasing, according to Morningstar data. This month, data firm Trepp reported that the Vanbarton Group's $21.7 million loan tied to the property was 30 days past due and had been sent to special servicing, a necessary move while the sale advances, added the source. The Vanbarton Group intends to repay the loan, the source said. The loan was made by JPMorgan Chase Bank and then rolled into a commercial mortgage-backed securities transaction. The property is under contract to sell for more than $21.7 million, which would allow the company to pay down its debt. The exact sale price was not disclosed. Vanbarton purchased the building from the CIM group for $42 million in 2017, when it was anchored in WeWork and assumed the CMBS loan as part of the deal, records show. The property has struggled to generate cash flow in recent years, primarily due to slow leasing, according to Morningstar data. Live Nation vacated 28,000 square feet in 2020, and WeWork, which occupied nearly half the building, left the following year. Vanbarton managed to fill part of the void. Industrious, another coworking company, leased 28,900 square feet in the property in 2022. The property is now completely vacant, according to the source. In both 2022 and 2023, income from the property was not sufficient to meet the debt service obligations on the loan, according to Morningstar. When JPMorgan made the loan in 2016, the property was yielding double what was needed to repay the debt.

