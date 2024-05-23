Jared Padalecki Shares Moving Tribute After CW's Cancelation of Walker – TV – Entertainment





The CW has canceled another fan-favorite series, and the show's star shared an emotional tribute to fans on social media after the news broke. The network, known for its dramas aimed at teens and young adults, was once home to hit shows like Gilmore Girls and Riverdale, and also bid farewell to the DC Comics show The Flash in recent years. However, as these shows finished their run, the most recent ousting from the lineup was unexpected. The Walker series, which was a reimagining of the 1990s western-themed drama Walker, Texas Ranger, was given the boot after four seasons. Following the news, Padalecki, who starred in the series and also served as an executive producer, took to Instagram to pay tribute and thank fans.

Hi all. It is with a heavy heart that I share this news with you. #Walker will not air on #CW for a fifth season, he captioned a photo of his hat from the show. This is difficult news, of course, but we are SO grateful for the #WAlkerFamily that has been built, both on and off set, he continued. After four seasons together, we've felt the love and support from the entire @WalkerFamily, and we'll be forever grateful. Too often we are the ones on the receiving end of praise, gratitude and flattery and too often we miss the opportunity to put them in their place WITH THE FANS! In this world, home is not a place; it's a relationship. Places may be lost. Relationships can live forever. Our gratitude and love for the entire #WalkerFamily will live forever. It's been a unique honor to be part of the cast and crew (and fandom!) that helped #Walker tell the stories we told, he concluded. I will forever smile at the years I spent with the cast, crew, studio, network, and fandom that made it all possible. Until we ride again. Don't miss: Gilmore Girls Star 'Almost No Money' From Netflix Reboot [LATEST] Riverdale ended with a pretty weird series finale [UPDATE] KJ Apa Admits Shirtless Scenes Were “Uncomfortable” Before Riverdale Finale [INSIGHT]

In the series, Padalecki played the role of the title character, described as a widower and father of two with his own moral code after returning home to Austin, Texas. The series also starred Ashley Reyes, Keegan Allen, Molly Hagan and Mitch Pileggi. The move comes as The CW's new owners, Nexstar, continue remove original scripted shows since taking office. They are now turning to imports and lower-cost foreign co-productions, sports and unscripted series.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.the-express.com/entertainment/tv/138293/CW-Walker-canceled-Jared-Padalecki-tribute The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos