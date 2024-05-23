Dragon Ball Voice Actor Toru Furuya Apologizes for Affair With One Piece Fans





Toru Furuya, anime voice actor, well known for his role as Sabo in the current film One piece series, as well as for his work in areas like Dragon Ball, Sailor Moon And Gundam Mobile Suitpublicly apologized for an extramarital affair with a fan.





By Oricon News, Weekly bunshuna Tokyo-based weekly tabloid reported interviewing Furuya, 70, who posted a response on his X account (formerly Twitter) apologizing for a four-and-a-half-year affair with a woman in her thirties years. this lasted until September 2023. Furuya also apologized for his actions during the affair, including assaulting the unnamed fan during an argument and forcing her to have an abortion when she became pregnant. “I was attracted by her sincere support, so I contacted her and started a relationship with her. During our relationship, we had an argument once and I ended up raising my hand. as an adult, it was the worst thing a human could do,” Furuya said. “I also made the unforgivable mistake of aborting her. I am truly, truly sorry for having hurt her deeply, both physically and mentally. I cannot apologize enough for betraying the trust of my fans, disappointing them, hurting them and tarnishing my character… I will spend the rest of my life making amends with all my heart. I am willing to accept any punishment, I am truly sorry,” Furuya continued. .

Furuya's talent agency, Production Aoni, also released a public statement on its official website regarding the news. “Thank you very much for your continued support. Regarding some reports regarding Toru Furuya, an actor affiliated with our company, we would like to express our gratitude to all the fans who support us every day and everyone involved who supports us. We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience and concern… Furuya deeply regrets his actions towards the other party and the inconvenience he has caused to everyone, and this is the result of Furuya's insufficient guidance and supervision by “We take this very seriously. Once again, we apologize for the inconvenience caused.”

Furuya has been involved in professional voice acting since the 1960s, with one of his breakout roles coming in 1979 when he played Amuro Ray, the main protagonist of the original film. Gundam Mobile Suit animated series. Since then, he has portrayed many well-known characters in mainstream franchises, including Dragon Ball (Yamcha), Sailor Moon (Mamoru Chiba/Tuxedo Mask), Saint Seiya (Pegasus Seiya) and One piece (Sabo). His most recent role is in the original animated series currently airing. TGV Étoile (Narrator). Furuya's future involvement in the anime industry is currently uncertain. However, many Japanese fans believe that he will likely officially retire, with his current roles being replaced by alternate voice actors. Source: Oricon News, Production Aoni

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbr.com/toru-furuya-one-piece-dragon-ball-voice-actor-affair-apology/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos