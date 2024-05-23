Entertainment
Glen Powell explains why Matthew McConaughey calls Hollywood The Matrix
Hollywood is the MatrixMatthew McConaughey once told Glen Powell, which explains why the (lonely) star lives in his home state of Texas instead of Los Angeles.
Powell's film career began in 2003, and along the way he appeared in hit films such as The Expendables 3, Everyone wants it!! And Hidden characters.
The Austin, Texas, native's career exploded into the stratosphere in 2022, when he played Iceman-like naval aviator Lt. Jake Hangman Seresin opposite Tom Cruises' Captain Pete Maverick Mitchell in Top Gun: Maverick.
Another major success followed in 2023 when Powell starred alongside Sydney Sweeney in the romantic comedy. Anyone but youand he will soon star alongside Adria Arjona in a Netflix original film, the action crime comedy Hitman.
In addition to this, Powell is a producer on the upcoming Prime Video documentary. The Blue Angels, and stars alongside Daisy Edgar-Jones and Anthony Ramos in the big-budget action thriller Twists in July.
< position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/>
In short, Powell's career is on fire in Hollywood, but Hollywood is not where the actor wants to be. In an interview Wednesday with The Hollywood ReporterPowell explained why he moved to Texas, where he lives about a half-hour from his parents.
Powell said THR fellow Texan Matthew McConaughey once shared with him an observation about why he lives in his home state instead of Tinseltown, which he connects to the virtual world of a Keanu Reeves sci-fi classic from 1999.
He says Hollywood is the Matrix, man. You tune in and it's all fake, Powell told THR while mimicking McConaughey's distinctive drawl. He says, “Then I go to Austin and unplug.” Everything is real. They are my friends, they are my family, my actions count.
In short, Powell added, McConaughey is right about Hollywood.
If you are here, you live in the Matrix all the time, there is no separation between these worlds, Powell said THR. And for me, especially as my parents get older and my niece and nephew get older, I want a separation of those worlds.
Powell is demanding on future projects
Although Glen Powell has earned his pick from various high-profile projects in Hollywood, he moves forward in his career carefully when it comes to the films he decides to get involved in.
Powell said THR that he will not participate in an Oscar film or a Marvel film, and that he has already sent scripts for an update of the Bourne's identity and a restart of the Jurassic world film franchise. Oddly enough, Powell voiced the recurring role of Dave in the Netflix animated series. Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous from 2020 to 2022.
As for why he said no to Jurassic world reboot of the film, Powell told the trade publication that he simply felt like his role didn't contribute enough.
Jurassic is one of my favorite films. It’s one of the things I’ve wanted to do my whole life,” Powell said. THR. I'm not doing this film because I read the script and I immediately said to myself that my presence in this film is not helping me.
Powell noted that while the scripts are perfect for the Jurassic world reboot, he simply succeeded because he wanted to do what was best for the audience and ultimately himself.
Movies will kill. It's not about that, Powell said THR. It's about choosing where you're going to make an audience happy and where you're going to make yourself happy.
The Blue Angels begins streaming Friday on Prime Video, while Hitmanwhich reunites Powell with his Everyone wants it!! director Richard Linklater will premiere on Netflix on June 7.
Twistsmeanwhile, comes out in theaters on July 19.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/timlammers/2024/05/22/glen-powell-on-why-matthew-mcconaughey-calls-hollywood-the-matrix/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Rishi Sunak takes a gamble by calling for a UK general election on July 4 | 2024 general election
- Glen Powell explains why Matthew McConaughey calls Hollywood The Matrix
- Demi Moore shines in a yellow Oscar de la Renta dress at Cannes 2024
- Google's new AI search keeps making mistakes
- Imran will defend his cause in SC: Gohar
- Turkey's drone industry will be boosted by its role in searching for Raisi crash site, analysts say
- Dragon Ball Voice Actor Toru Furuya Apologizes for Affair With One Piece Fans
- Nebraska Football hosts Illinois in its Friday night game
- Bitcoin and Ethereum ETPs gain approval from the London Stock Exchange
- Which AI will remove objects most effectively?
- Without measles vaccination, 'small ignition' outbreaks could be difficult to control, experts warn | Health
- Didn't you feel it? The earthquake was felt overnight near Goulburn in the Wollongong – Illawarra Mercury