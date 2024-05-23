Glen Powell explains why Matthew McConaughey calls Hollywood The Matrix

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – DECEMBER 11: Glen Powell attends Columbia Pictures' 'Anyone But You' in New York … [+] Premieres at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on December 11, 2023 in New York. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images) Getty Images

Hollywood is the MatrixMatthew McConaughey once told Glen Powell, which explains why the (lonely) star lives in his home state of Texas instead of Los Angeles.

Powell's film career began in 2003, and along the way he appeared in hit films such as The Expendables 3, Everyone wants it!! And Hidden characters.

The Austin, Texas, native's career exploded into the stratosphere in 2022, when he played Iceman-like naval aviator Lt. Jake Hangman Seresin opposite Tom Cruises' Captain Pete Maverick Mitchell in Top Gun: Maverick.

Another major success followed in 2023 when Powell starred alongside Sydney Sweeney in the romantic comedy. Anyone but youand he will soon star alongside Adria Arjona in a Netflix original film, the action crime comedy Hitman.

In addition to this, Powell is a producer on the upcoming Prime Video documentary. The Blue Angels, and stars alongside Daisy Edgar-Jones and Anthony Ramos in the big-budget action thriller Twists in July.

In short, Powell's career is on fire in Hollywood, but Hollywood is not where the actor wants to be. In an interview Wednesday with The Hollywood ReporterPowell explained why he moved to Texas, where he lives about a half-hour from his parents.

Powell said THR fellow Texan Matthew McConaughey once shared with him an observation about why he lives in his home state instead of Tinseltown, which he connects to the virtual world of a Keanu Reeves sci-fi classic from 1999.

He says Hollywood is the Matrix, man. You tune in and it's all fake, Powell told THR while mimicking McConaughey's distinctive drawl. He says, “Then I go to Austin and unplug.” Everything is real. They are my friends, they are my family, my actions count.

In short, Powell added, McConaughey is right about Hollywood.

If you are here, you live in the Matrix all the time, there is no separation between these worlds, Powell said THR. And for me, especially as my parents get older and my niece and nephew get older, I want a separation of those worlds.

Powell is demanding on future projects

Although Glen Powell has earned his pick from various high-profile projects in Hollywood, he moves forward in his career carefully when it comes to the films he decides to get involved in.

Powell said THR that he will not participate in an Oscar film or a Marvel film, and that he has already sent scripts for an update of the Bourne's identity and a restart of the Jurassic world film franchise. Oddly enough, Powell voiced the recurring role of Dave in the Netflix animated series. Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous from 2020 to 2022.

As for why he said no to Jurassic world reboot of the film, Powell told the trade publication that he simply felt like his role didn't contribute enough.

Jurassic is one of my favorite films. It’s one of the things I’ve wanted to do my whole life,” Powell said. THR. I'm not doing this film because I read the script and I immediately said to myself that my presence in this film is not helping me.

Powell noted that while the scripts are perfect for the Jurassic world reboot, he simply succeeded because he wanted to do what was best for the audience and ultimately himself.

Movies will kill. It's not about that, Powell said THR. It's about choosing where you're going to make an audience happy and where you're going to make yourself happy.

The Blue Angels begins streaming Friday on Prime Video, while Hitmanwhich reunites Powell with his Everyone wants it!! director Richard Linklater will premiere on Netflix on June 7.

Twistsmeanwhile, comes out in theaters on July 19.

