Red Lobster Cheddar Biscuits Still Available at These Florida Stores





Red Lobster may have filed for bankruptcy, but there's still a way to get its iconic cheddar biscuits outside of the restaurant. The seafood chain launched its own brand of biscuits in stores after receiving praise for the product. Although you can only get them fresh from the kitchen at a Red Lobster restaurant, frozen and box-mix versions can fill the cookie-shaped void in your heart. So where can you get these legendary Cheddar Bay biscuits? Here's what we know. Where can I get red lobster biscuits? Frozen and boxed cookies can be found at Winn-Dixie, Walmart, Target and Publix. Need a break? Play the USA TODAY daily crossword puzzle. Red Lobster also has an online tool that helps you find the store closest to you that sells the cookies. If you want to order online, you can order from Amazon. But if you're craving a fresh Cheddar Bay biscuit, there are still several Red Lobsters open across the state. Which Red Lobsters are still open? Even though more than a dozen Florida Red Lobsters have closed their doors, there are still plenty of locations in the Sunshine State. Here is a sample of Red Lobster restaurants still open in Florida: Bradenton: 5711 West 15th Street Daytona Beach: 2625 W. International Speedway Blvd. Fort Myers: 3801 Cleveland Avenue. Hialeah: 1750 West 49th Street. Country of Lakes: 3706 North United States 98 Miami: 11550 SW 88th St. Orlando: 9892 International Drive Pensacola: 5110 N. Ninth Avenue. Port Charlotte: 1331 Tamiami Trail Tallahassee: 2583 N. Monroe Street Tampa: 11601 Dale Mabry Highway West Palm Beach: 2201 Palm Beach Lakes Blvd. Which Florida Red Lobster stores are closed? These Florida Red Lobsters closed their doors on May 21st. More:Even After Red Lobster's Bankruptcy, You Can Still Eat At These Florida Restaurants Why did Red Lobster file for bankruptcy? The company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on May 19. In a company statement, a representative said: “It intends to use the proceeding to improve its operations, simplify the business through a reduction in locations and pursue the sale of substantially all of its assets as part of business continuity. , Red Lobster has entered into a hunting horse purchase agreement under which Red Lobster will sell its business to an entity formed and controlled by its existing term lenders. Red Lobster will address its financial and operational challenges during its bankruptcy period and intends to return stronger than ever. In an April 2024 Bloomberg report citing sources familiar with the discussions, seafood chain considered filing for bankruptcy renegotiating onerous leases and dealing with other long-term contracts, as well as rising labor costs. According to Bloomberg, Red Lobster is struggling to make money with its current leases and labor costs. This was also reported by CNN the company suffered an operating loss of $12.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, despite its popular endless promotion of shrimp. By filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, the business would remain open while it reorganizes its funds to pay off existing debt over time, seeking to continue on better financial footing.

