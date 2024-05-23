



Richard Foronjy, the actor best known for his roles in 1973 Serpico and the 1988s Midnight Race, among dozens of other films, is dead. He was 86 years old. Foronjy's family announced that the actor died on Sunday, May 19 in a statement shared on Facebook on Tuesday May 21; Although the cause of death was not immediately shared, the statement said Foronjy “passed away peacefully.” “Richard was a legend in every sense of the word. He left an indelible mark on all who had the privilege of knowing him. With a spirit as vibrant as the sun, he embraced life with vigor and enthusiasm. unprecedented,” his family wrote in a statement. . “Richard's outgoing nature and infectious joy lit up every room he entered, leaving a lasting impression on all who crossed his path. Richard Foronjy's legacy of living life to the fullest will continue to live on inspire generations to come.” Tony Danza, Richard Foronjy, Alyssa Milano and Katherine Helmond on “Who's The Boss?” “.

ABC Photo Archive/Disney General Entertainment Content/Getty

Foronjy was born on August 3, 1937 in Brooklyn, New York as Richard Edward Salerno, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Before becoming a professional actor, Foronjy worked as a butcher and was arrested more than 20 times; he spent more than eight years in prison after being convicted of armed robbery when he was in his 20s, as he recounted UPI in a 1987 interview. Never miss a story sign up to PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date with the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. “My first job in a bank earned me $170,000, way more than Willy Sutton ever got. I spent that money lavishly and went to Europe,” he told the 'era. “Eventually it all caught up to me. I robbed a lawyer at gunpoint and the cops arrested me as I drove away.” After leaving prison at age 32, Foronjy worked again as a butcher and eventually took acting classes, according to UPI. He only began his acting career in 1973. Serpico, starring Al Pacino and directed by Sidney Lumet. Over the next three decades, Foronjy IMDb profile credits him with roles in 79 television shows and films in total, including 1984. Pension man, Midnight Race and the years 1993 Carlito's path. Following his film career, Foronjy published a memoir about his life and career entitled From the mafia to the cinema in 2020 under his birth name. “His journey as a father has been marked by challenges and complexities,” Foronjy’s family wrote in their May 21 statement. “Richard’s life reminds us that we are all imperfect beings, struggling to navigate the complex depths of relationships and achieve parenthood.” The actor's family added that the actor is survived by his wife Wendy, his children Charles, Susan, Christine and Richard, as well as 17 grandchildren, several great-grandchildren and his three brothers. “Even though his physical presence is gone, the spirit of Richard Foronjy will live on through the countless lives he touched and the timeless performances that will continue to inspire generations to come,” the statement read.

