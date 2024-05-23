The Blues Fest extends again until Sunday





By JUNO OGLE

Daily press staff

Blues fans were generous enough last year for the annual Silver City Blues Festival to span two days this weekend in Gough Park.

The music festival is organized by the Mimbres Area Arts Council, with Stephen Lindsey and Mary Stone hired as coordinators again this year.

The festival has no entry fees. Doors will open at 10 a.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. Sunday.

People were very generous with their donations and contributions to the event and to the RMCA, Lindsey said. We were able to make enough money to justify the expense of a two-day festival this year.

The city waives permit fees for use of the park, he said.

They've been very generous and, of course, have always been our biggest supporter, so we really appreciate the city doing this, Lindsey said.

The bands, their accommodations and utilities are expenses that will add to an extra day of music this year, he said, but the 23 sponsors help offset those costs.

We have recurring problems [sponsors] and some first-timers, or people who had already sponsored years before, came back to sponsor, Stone said.

There will be more than 100 vendors, with food, nonprofit information, the Makers Market and entertainment including bounce houses, bull rides and a gyroscope that will spin and flip its riders.

We also have the Moose Caboose, a little train that toured the festival in previous years, Stone said. So he's back.

Lindsey said their goal is to get the festival back to where it was before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Our main goal here is to focus on entertaining everyone, of all ages, he said. We're trying to make this an event that is truly for everyone, but can also entertain the kids throughout the day when everyone is hanging out and listening to great music.

The music will actually begin Friday evening in several places in the community. Sangre Gitana, a six-piece band from El Paso that combines rumba, salsa and flamenco dancers in its show, will be at Whiskey Creek Zcalo, 11786 U.S. 180 E., starting at 7 p.m. Friday. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at whiskey creekzocalo.com.

James Ramos will play at 7 p.m. on the patio at Qs Southern Bistro, 101 W. College Ave. There is a $5 entry fee to the Qs. Little Toad Creek, 200 N. Bullard St., will present the Rudy Boy Experience at 8 p.m., with no admission charge.

On Saturday, the music starts at 11 a.m. with a local favorite, the Illusion Band. They will be followed by Mark May of Houston, Texas; Connie Brannocks Little House of Funk of Tucson; and the Kelli Baker Band of Huntington, NY Saturday concludes with Alastair Greene of Ventura, CA, playing until 8:30 p.m.

Sunday programming will begin at noon and continue until 6:30 p.m., featuring Mamas Kitchen Sink from Tucson, Felix y Los Gatos from Albuquerque and Hurricane Ruth from St. Louis, Missouri.

Little Toad Creek and Qs Southern Bistro will have a beer garden on the festival grounds both days. No animals, except service animals, are allowed in the park during the event, and tents and canopies are also prohibited. Food and beverages will be available from vendors, but food and non-alcoholic beverages in factory-sealed containers may also be brought in. Coolers and open containers are not permitted.

For more information about the festival, visit silvercitybluesfestival.org. Juno Ogle can be contacted at [email protected].

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.scdailypress.com/2024/05/22/blues-fest-expands-sunday/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos