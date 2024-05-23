Veteran and former 'Kojak' actor Mark Russell to be honored at BOLDERBoulder





AURORA, Colo. At 95, Mark Russell leads a relatively quiet life in Aurora these days. But his home is decorated with photos of his heroic service to our country and a career that earned him celebrity status. In the early 1970s, Russell starred as Detective Percy Saperstein in the series Kojak. It was the start of my great career. I wasn't a big star, but I worked with the best, he said. But before appearing on the big and small screens in supporting roles, Russell served in the United States Army. Like many of his contemporaries, his youth was interrupted by the Korean War. After training in Japan, Russell's company was sent to the front in Korea. In 1952, he came under fire at Heartbreak Ridge. Courtesy of Mark Russell This mortar arrived and took one of my men. It ripped my whole right arm open and my fatigues (combat uniform) were soaked in blood, and someone grabbed a walkie-talkie and said, “Bring up the MASH (Mobile Army) unit.” Surgical Hospitals), bring in the doctors,” Rusell recalls. It was a scene reminiscent of the movie “M*A*S*H,” which Russell said he was never a big fan of. But he loved movies and television, and after the war he returned to California, where he had worked in the mailroom at Paramount Studios. They said, “Mark, you don’t have to be in the mailroom anymore. We’re going to put you in the history department,” he said. His passion had always been acting and singing, and before long Russell was playing small roles in some of the biggest shows of the 1960s. His IMDB credits include roles in “Bonanza,” “The Twilight Zone,” “Hogans Heroes,” and “The Fugitive,” to name a few. But his biggest break came when “Kojak” premiered in 1973. Russell played the recurring role of Detective Percy Saperstein. He still receives residual checks from his various positions today, but not as large as the $100,000 a year he was earning at one point from residuals alone. Throughout his career, Russell has been, above all, a family man. He and his wife Evellyn had five children. They were married 59 years before his death. Reflecting on his many adventures, Russell is grateful. It's a great honor for me to represent my friends who are no longer with me. I lost good friends, he said. BOLDERBoulder honors two veterans, including Russell, in a Memorial Day ceremony. Watch his interview with us below. Veteran and former 'Kojak' actor Mark Russell to be honored at BOLDERBoulder Follow-up What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic, or issue you'd like us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.denver7.com/news/local-news/korean-war-veteran-former-kojak-actor-mark-russell-to-be-honored-at-bolderboulder-memorial-day-ceremony The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos