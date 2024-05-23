Porn actor attacked by his partner's ex-boyfriend who brandishes a golf club





Jealousy may be a green-eyed monster, but it can also leave you black and blue. A man upset over his ex-girlfriend made a pornographic film and attacked his scene partner with a golf club after trying to run her over, although it was the jealous ex who ended up hospitalized. reports the Los Angeles Times. James Gosselin, 26, is accused of attacking a pornographic actor identified in legal documents only as “Hamilton” by ramming the actor's motorcycle twice with his vehicle and then hitting him with a golf club on April 2, reports the Times, citing the Los Angeles. Police Department. “Gosselin was jealous because Hamilton had made an adult film with his ex-girlfriend 'Gia,'” the Times explained. The couple separated in February. Hamilton allegedly knew Gosselin was his attacker because after his motorcycle was struck, “he turned around to see Gosselin trying and failing to put on a ski mask before exiting his vehicle brandishing a golf club.” . Porn Star Ron Jeremy Declared Mentally Incompetent and Unable to Stand Trial for Rape

Gosselin only hit Hamilton once, causing bruising, even though he “swung and missed several times,” the warrant states. It was actually Gosselin who had the worst outcome of the fight, as Hamilton tackled his attacker and punched him in the face, shattering Gosselin's orbital bone, police told the Times. Gosselin was briefly hospitalized and then released before his arrest on April 4. Gosselin was charged with attempted murder, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm and unlawful possession of a loaded weapon in public, despite admitting to police that he had an “untraceable ghost gun” in his vehicle, police said. He pleaded not guilty on May 3 and is scheduled to appear in Van Nuys Municipal Court on June 6. His lawyer did not respond to The Times' request for comment. In the meantime, he is free on $1 million bail, according to jail records.



