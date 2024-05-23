'Kairos' by Jenny Erpenbeck wins 2024 International Booker PrizeExBulletin





. Thomas Lohnes/Getty Images

Thomas Lohnes/Getty Images Kairos, a novel about a love story between a young woman and an older man in 1980s Germany, won this year's International Booker Prize. This prize is one of the most prestigious prizes for fiction translated into English. The book, originally written in German by Jenny Erpenbeck, was translated by Michael Hofmann. Both will receive a prize of 50,000 British pounds (about $63,000), split equally. At the center of Kairos is the relationship between 19-year-old Katherina and Hans, a married writer in his fifties. They make love, take walks, listen to music. But the relationship soon begins to become violent and cruel. This sense of loss and disillusionment reflects the political changes taking place in Germany at the time. In praising the novel, Fresh Air reviewer John Powers wrote that “Erpenbeck understands that great love stories must be about more than just love.” He continues: “Even as it recounts the romance of Katharina and Hans in all its painful details, their love story becomes a kind of metaphor for East Germany, which began in the hope of a future radiant and ended in pettiness, accusation, punishment and failure. Erpenbeck was previously an opera director. His first novel dates from 2008 The old child and the book of words about a child who loses his memory. In 2018, she was shortlisted for the International Booker Prize for her novel Go, Go, Gone. She is a hugely acclaimed writer who receives rave reviews and glowing profiles from NPR, The New York TimesAnd The New Yorkerwith critics often predicting a Nobel Prize in his future. Translator Michael Hofmann is a poet, essayist and former judge for the International Booker Prize. Hofmann is the first male translator to win this award. He has translated dozens of books from German into English, including those by authors such as Franz Kafka and Hans Fallada. A 2016 interview in The Guardian highlighted his ability to “single-handedly revive an author’s reputation,” calling him “arguably the world’s most influential translator from German to English.” In a press release announcing the prize, Eleanor Watchel, president of this year's jury, praised the way the novel uses personal history as a way to examine Germany's broader political machinations. “The lovers' self-absorption, their descent into a destructive vortex, remains linked to the broader history of East Germany during this period, often encountering history from strange angles.” The other finalists for the International Booker Prize 2024 were Not a river by Selva Almada, translated from Spanish by Annie McDermott; Crooked plow by Itamar Viera Junior, translated from Portuguese by Johnny Lorenz; Mate 2-10 by Hwang Sok-yong, translated from Korean by Sora Kim-Russell and Youngjae Josephine Bae; What I prefer not to think about by Jente Posthuma, translated from Dutch by Sarah Timmer Harvey; And The details from the Genberg, translated from Swedish by Kira Josefsson. Author Georgi Gospodinov and translator Angela Rodel won the International Booker Prize last year for their novel. Temporal shelter. This story was edited for radio and digital by Meghan Collins Sullivan.

