'Deadpool & Wolverine' Opening Day Ticket Sales Set R-Rated Record





After lamenting the state of the 2024 box office, AMC Theaters chief Adam Aron finally has something to roar about. Aron wrote Wednesday that the Ryan Reynolds-Hugh Jackman lead role Deadpool and Wolverine is off to a roaring start and sets a new first-day advance ticket sales record for the nation's biggest movie circuits. Tickets went on sale Monday for the Marvel Studios sequel, which officially opens in North America on July 26 following previews on the evening of July 25. “Some 200,000 moviegoers have already purchased their AMC tickets. That’s more opening day ticket sales at AMC than any other R-rated movie,” the colorful CEO wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. Online ticketing service Fandango, which serves the majority of cinema circuits, also saw good first-day sales for Deadpool and Wolverineclaiming they were the best of 2024 so far, as well as the best in the franchise and the best for an R-rated feature. Although neither Fandango nor AMC provided dollar figures, insiders say The Hollywood Reporter that first day sales are probably around $8-9 million if we extrapolate the 200,000 statistic cited by Aron. None of the parties involved are officially commenting, but all signs point to Deadpool and Wolverine will surpass $100 million in its debut, a feat no 2024 title has yet achieved as domestic box office revenue falls 20% from 2023, largely due to production delays related to strikes (the industry mantra has become “survive to 25” and one used frequently by Aron when speaking to anxious investors). 2016 dead Pool and 2018 Deadpool 2 tops the list of biggest R-rated opening titles, with $132.4 million and $125 million, respectively, not adjusted for inflation. Directed this time by Shawn Levy, Deadpool and Wolverine continues the irreverent superhero franchise that is the brainchild of Reynolds, who helped persuade Jackman to don the Wolverine costume again and star as him in the trio. Deadpool and Wolverine is the first R-rated film ever released by Marvel and Disney.

