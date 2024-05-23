Online daily research news no. 36727





TiVo rolls out a multi-screen advertising platform May 22, 2024 In San Jose, California, entertainment technology and TV data provider TiVo has launched a multi-screen advertising platform called TiVo One, providing forecasting, targeting and measurement to optimize campaigns delivered “at home and in the car “. Originally a pioneer in digital video recording, TiVo is now a wholly owned subsidiary of entertainment technology company Xperi Inc. The company announced the creation of an audience research and measurement division since 2006, and today describes itself as a company that “brings entertainment together, making it easy to find, watch and enjoy, while helping studios, networks and advertisers grow audiences and engagement on all screens. The companies say the addition of TiVo One to Xperi's independent media platform will allow it to “connect advertisers with their target audiences across the various entertainment touchpoints used regularly.” The system can analyze customer attribution across different channels and devices and will feature a flagship unit, 'Homepage Ad', enabling advertisers to reach their target audiences through linear and OTT ad promotions, and will offer shared advertising revenue opportunities for partners, while focusing on a “frictionless viewing experience.” TiVo One will offer cross-platform and global reach; a brand experience with enhanced graphical display and video and image expansion; precise targeting based on audience behaviors and profiles within a privacy-friendly “consent first” framework; and the ability to track, analyze and optimize campaigns in real time, allowing clients to refine their campaign strategies for maximum ROI. Jon Kirchner (pictured), CEO of Xperi, comments: “As a key part of our long-term strategy for the independent media platform, it is essential to offer a variety of ways to optimally interact with audiences . Whether through our smart TV offerings or connected car solutions, partners who leverage our innovative solutions can ensure we are committed to creating value and driving sustainable growth. By fostering an ecosystem that prioritizes choice, personalization and seamless integration across platforms, we aim to redefine how audiences interact with content in today's dynamic environment. Websites: www.tivo.com And www.xperi.com . All articles 2006-23 written and edited by Mel Crowther and/or Nick Thomas, 2024- by Nick Thomas, unless otherwise noted.

