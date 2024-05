Hollywood actress visits Mt. Hood Community College for a day of filming

The upcoming film The Night Always Comes stars Vanessa Kirby.

GRESHAM, OregonPORTLAND TRIBUNE) An English actress who has been a princess, a spy, a superhero and an alien stopped in East Multnomah County for a whirlwind day of filming on a new project that will feature familiar locations. Students chain themselves to the PSU administration building to protest for a free Palestine

Actress Vanessa Kirby, who stars in The Night Always Comes, spent Thursday, May 16, at Mt. Hood Community College filming scenes for the upcoming movie, which is being filmed in Portland. At the school, they filmed in the main courtyard, in one of the classrooms and in the parking lot. Actress Vanessa Kirby, middle in red, visited students at Mt. Hood Community College after a day of filming a new movie. May 22, 2024 (courtesy of the MHCC). The drama is directed by Benjamin Caron and based on a novel by Willy Vlautin. It is about Lynette (Kirby), a single mother who juggles multiple jobs while caring for her mother and older brother, all of whom are struggling to make ends meet while living in a neighborhood that is is slowly gentrifying. The ever-increasing mortgage on his property forces him to embark on an odyssey in search of dangerous people who owe him money. Crook County becomes 13th county to approve moving Oregon-Idaho border

Some of Kirby's best-known works include The Crown, Mission: Impossible, Fast & Furious, and Pieces of a Woman. Before leaving school, she took photos with students and signed autographs. Learn more at PortlandTribune.com. The Portland Tribune and its parent company Pamplin Media Group are media partners of KOIN 6 News

