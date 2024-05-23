Hollywood star Anna May Wong's legacy revealed in new exhibit at Chinese American Museum – Daily News





The Chinese American Museum in downtown Los Angeles is honoring Hollywood pioneer and Asian-American icon Anna May Wong with a new exhibit opening this week. “Unmasking Anna May Wong» is free and open to the public from Friday May 24 and the exhibition will continue until January 26, 2025. Wong is considered one of the first Chinese-American actresses of her era. Despite facing racism, sexism and being typecast throughout her career, Wong – who lived in Los Angeles' Chinatown – starred in more than 60 films, including silent films , talkies, on television and in the theater, in the 1920s and 30s. Some of his best-known works include “Shanghai Express”, “The Flame of Love” and the television show “La Galerie de Madame Liu-Tsong.” Chinese-American actress Anna May Wong. (AP Photo)

Katie Gee Salisbury was a 19-year-old intern at the Chinese American Museum in Los Angeles when she first heard of film star and television actress Anna May Wong, who is the subject of Salisbury's book, ” Not Your China Doll. (Photo by Jmar Teran / Courtesy Dutton)

American film star Anna May Wong (1905 – 1961) poses with a cut rose. (Photo by General Photographic Agency/Getty Images) The multi-room exhibit features movie posters and clips, photographs, Wong's dresses, as well as items from her work outside of film, officials said. Some of her personal items include a mahjong set, family photos and a jewelry box – depicting the glamorous actress' life outside of her career. “We wanted to highlight his life and career. (Wong) was a pioneer, an early pioneer in Hollywood. She was seen at a time when there was almost no one else like her,” said Katie Gee Salisbury, co-creator of the exhibition and author of “Not your China doll», a biography on Wong. “So we pay tribute to him in that sense. This exhibition is really an opportunity for us to look back and see where things started. Salisbury said that with the growing success of more Asians and Asian Americans in film and television — she cited actress Michelle Yeoh winning an Oscar in 2023 — that seemed like the perfect time to introduce another actor who “had to face so many obstacles.” “2024 is the year of the dragon and Wong was born in the year of the dragon, so she is a dragon,” Salisbury said. “It’s a great time for people to get to know her.” The Chinese American Museum is located at 425 N. Los Angeles St. in downtown Los Angeles. Tickets are free, but reservations are encouraged at camla.org. The museum is open Tuesday to Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. An opening reception at the museum is planned for Thursday, May 23 at 6:30 p.m. Registrations are available at camla.org/annamaywong.

