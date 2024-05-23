2 people arrested in minibike gang attack on 90210 actor Ian Ziering in Hollywood





A man and woman were arrested Tuesday in connection with a New Year's Eve assault on actor Ian Ziering on Beverly Hills' 90210 by a group of people on minibikes in Hollywood. Search warrants were executed Tuesday at two Los Angeles-area residences, leading to the arrests of Jacob Esteban Hernandez, 20, and Angie Teresa Guizar, 40, Los Angeles police said in a communicated. The auto assault and vandalism altercation, which the LAPD said involved at least four members of a minibike gang, was reported around 3 p.m. Dec. 31 in the 6800 block of Hollywood Boulevard, near Highland Avenue. In an Instagram post, the 90210 and Sharknado star said he was stuck in traffic with one of his two young daughters in his car when the minibikers approached aggressively. To try to assess the damage, I got out of my car,Ziering wrote:. Unfortunately, this action escalated into a physical altercation, which I lived through to protect myself. Part of the confrontation in the heart of Hollywood was captured on videos posted on social media. Videos and information provided by witnesses helped investigators identify the suspects, police said. At least one of the videos showed someone swinging an object at Ziering, nearly hitting him. After the attack, the minibike drivers vandalized the motorist's vehicle while his 10-year-old child remained in the front seat, the LAPD said in its press release announcing the arrests. The victim and her child were not seriously injured. Hernandez was jailed on suspicion of felony vandalism with bail set at $50,000, while Guizar was jailed on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon. His bail was set at $30,000. The case will be presented to the county prosecutor's office to determine charges. It was not immediately clear whether the two suspects had attorneys. Jail records did not list an initial court date. Anyone with information regarding the assault and vandalism was asked to call Hollywood Division Detective Douglass Hall at 213-972-2971. After-hours or weekend calls should be directed to 877-527-3247. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or visit lacrimestoppers.org.

