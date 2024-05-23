Ananya Panday spent five years in Bollywood, but struggled to find her place and be accepted by the public

Actress Ananya Panday, who made her acting debut with Student of the year 2, completed half a decade in the film industry this month. However, it seems that she is still struggling to be accepted by the public who continue to overlook her acting skills in film after film. With few above average performances in films like Gehraiyaan, dream girl 2 And Kho gaye hum kahanAnanya's filmography is still devoid of a project that could earn her rave reviews for her acting and talent, and allow her to stand out as a stand-alone artist. Ananya Panday's debut film Student of The Year 2 completed its five-year run in May.

So what's stopping him from winning the public's love and respect? This is the image she has created on-screen and even off-screen, say trade insiders.

Commenting on Panday's choice of films, producer and film business expert Girish Johar highlights her inability to take risks. It needs to select the right kind of films and partner with the right kinds of projects in terms of support and events. It's not necessary that you work with big, established actors or directors. Who stops him from exploring new ideas with new directors?, he asks.

He gives the example of actors who got noticed by essaying different characters and says Panday also needs to step out of his comfort zone. There have been so many talents who have worked independently on projects, whether independent films or small releases, and proven their mettle by taking a difficult path. For Ananya too, I suggest this is the right path, rather than just working with big stars. She's in a comfortable position in this industry to at least try to do different things, and who knows one of them might click and she'll get her footing again, says Johar.

After making a glamorous debut with SOTY 2Panday played in a commercial boiler room Pati Patni Aur Woh starring Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar, but the film failed to do magic at the box office. His next, Khaali Peeli, released digitally at the height of the pandemic, went unnoticed. After an empty 2021, Panday experimented with a more mature theme of extramarital affairs with Gehraiyaanbut the film that received such polarizing reviews, and Panday, was largely overshadowed by the screen presence of Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

In 2022, Panday teamed up with Telugu star Vijay Deverakonda, in one of the most touted films, Liger, which could have established it in the pan-Indian space and been a great debut in the South film industry. But unfortunately, not only did the film fail at the box office, with a total gross of only 48.58 crore, Panday's character was brutally mocked and trolled.

Chennai-based trade expert Ramesh Bala sheds light on what happened to Panday, especially in South cinema, which will soon welcome Janhvi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, among others.

Liger was a big failure and it didn't work. Ananya's character was not well written, it was not strong at all. She played a typical heroine and it was unintentionally funny in one way or another. When there is a commercial film dominated by the male protagonist, women hardly get a chance to emerge as performers, which also happened with Ananya, says Bala, adding, “Also, when the character is not written correctly, it duplicates itself in the film. trolling department too. Liger wasn't helpful anyway. It will take time for him to make his comeback in the South.

While there are a lot of things that Panday needs to work on in terms of her acting skills, industry insiders are convinced that she needs to rectify her off-screen situation as well, which has had a chilling effect on his professional growth.

However, an industry insider shares that the actor needs to focus on on-screen and off-screen image, in order to be accepted by the audience. A trade expert, speaking on condition of anonymity, believes that Panday must be very careful with its brand image.

Your brand and how you present yourself is of the utmost importance. People are trolling Ananya, they are not taking her seriously. Everyone knows that she needs to further hone her talent and that she is favored by a certain lobby, which is why she gets the job that is offered to her, the insider said, emphasizing that for a actor, it’s all about being accepted. by the public.

Speaking of Ananya, how far can you push a child star and impose on the audience? When you have a certain group of people supporting you in the industry, it can only take you so far. Afterwards, it takes talent to move forward. If you don't have talent, if you're busy on vacation and doing things that make you the subject of a meme, there's no seriousness when you speak. Its brand image is not imposed, the insider adds.