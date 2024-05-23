



Cannes, An Austrian film with an Indian actor speaking German, an unprecedented project, is nearing completion in Vienna. Indian actor plays German-speaking role in Austrian film Written and directed by Indian-origin Austrian filmmaker Sandeep Kumar, the film, titled “Happy”, features Mumbai-based actor Sahidur Rahman in the role of an illegal immigrant dealing with the repercussions of an eviction notice. Unlock exclusive access to the latest Indian general election news, only on the HT app. Download now! Download now! Rahman, an alumnus of the National School of Drama, Delhi, was in Karan Tejpal's 'Stolen', which had its world premiere at the 80th Venice Film Festival last year. Kumar, whose last film was Mehrunisa, reveals that the lead actor learned the German language for four months before filming began. “I had initially contacted a busy actor from Mumbai to play the lead role in 'Happy'. He liked the script but his other commitments prevented him from taking on the project. “Sahidur has done an incredible job,” Kumar told PTI on the sidelines of the 77th Cannes Film Festival. “I have had an idea in my mind since 2012,” reveals Kumar. “The newspaper sellers in the metros and other spaces of Vienna are mostly immigrants from the subcontinent who lead precarious lives,” explains the filmmaker who puts the finishing touches on “Happy”. Kumar initially had a documentary in mind, but after interviewing people and hearing their stories, he decided to make it a fiction film. “I thought I would be more comfortable making fiction. Documentary is not my strong suit,” he says. A large number of illegal immigrants were deported from Austria in 2023. “The time was right. I just had to tell the story,” says Kumar. “Happy” revolves around the protagonist's relationship with his nine-year-old half-Austrian daughter. “The film is about his struggles to find happiness for himself and his daughter in the face of the prospect of being deported from Austria,” says Kumar, who grew up in Delhi. “The film also focuses on the people around the protagonist who have everything but still have to struggle to achieve happiness,” says Kumar. Sandeep Kumar's 'Mehrunisa', starring late Farrukh Jaffar, was screened at the Goa International Film Festival of India in 2021 before traveling to various other festivals. Backed by the Austrian Film Commission, “Happy”, which also contains some Hindi and English, is expected to have a festival run, followed by a theatrical release later this year. This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modification to the text.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/entertainment/indian-actor-plays-german-speaking-role-in-austrian-film-101716446057128.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos