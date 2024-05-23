Lake County Entertainment Calendar





Here is a calendar of upcoming events in Lake County and surrounding towns. Friday May 24 “Bill W. and Dr. Bob”: 8 p.m. at PM&L Theater, 877 Main St., Antioch. Exhausted. (847) 395-3055. pmltheatre.com/. “The man of music”: 8pm at the Marriott Theatre, 10 Marriott Drive, Lincolnshire. $58 to $63. (847) 634-0200. marriotttheatre.com. Sunblind Sublime Tribute with Indigo Canyon: 7 p.m. at Vixen, 1208 N. Green St., McHenry. $12. All ages. vixenmchenry.com/. An evening with Nora O'Connor and Anna Vogelzang: 8 p.m. at SPACE, 1245 Chicago Ave., Evanston. $20-$30. (847) 492-8860; evanstonspace.com. Whimsy's RuPaul Drag Race Watch Party: 6:30 p.m. at Lucky Scottie, 30 N. Genesee St., Waukegan. Free. waukeganil.gov/calendar. The Sipos Young Band at Green Town on the Rocks: 7 p.m. at Green Town on the Rocks, 175 N, Harbor Place, Waukegan. waukeganil.gov/calendar. Davis neighborhood: 8 p.m. at Impact Fuel Room, 481 Peterson Road, Libertyville. $25 to $45. (847) 549-1972. impactfuelroom.com/. Jesus Ramos: 7 p.m. at American Place, 4011 Fountain Square Place, Waukegan. (773) 477-9515. americanplace.com/promos/entertainment/. Sing the movie “Beauty and the Beast”: 7:30 p.m. at the Woodstock Opera House, 121 W. Van Buren St., Woodstock. $10. woodstockoperahouse.com/. Lucy's Comedy: 8:30 p.m. at the Raue Center for the Arts, 26 N. Williams St., Crystal Lake. $25. (815) 356-9212; rauecenter.org. Lake County Food Truck Festival: 4 p.m. at the Lake County Fairgrounds, 1060 E. Peterson Road, Grayslake. $10. lcfairgrounds.com/events. Saturday May 25 “Bill W. and Dr. Bob”: 8 p.m. at PM&L Theater, 877 Main St., Antioch. Exhausted. (847) 395-3055. pmltheatre.com/. “The man of music”: 4pm and 8pm at the Marriott Theatre, 10 Marriott Drive, Lincolnshire. $58 to $63. (847) 634-0200. marriotttheatre.com. Driven2Dance: Iconic: 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. at the North Shore Center for the Performing Arts, 9501 Skokie Blvd., Skokie. $20 to $35. (847) 673-6300. northshorecenter.org/. Green City Follies: 7 p.m. at Three Brothers Theater, 221 N. Genesee St., Waukegan. $35-$40. (224) 419-4325. threebrotherstheatre.com/shows. Mr. Showtime David Scott: 7 p.m. at Vixen, 1208 N. Green St., McHenry. Free. 21+. vixenmchenry.com/. Jason Narducy and Alison Chesley reunion show: 8 p.m. at SPACE, 1245 Chicago Ave., Evanston. Exhausted. (847) 492-8860; evanstonspace.com. Mykal Baas: 8:30 p.m. at Impact Fuel Room, 481 Peterson Road, Libertyville. $12-$30. (847) 549-1972. impactfuelroom.com/. The Neverly Brothers » Elvis to the Beatles Tribute: 7:30 p.m. at the Woodstock Opera House, 121 W. Van Buren St., Woodstock. $30-$35. woodstockoperahouse.com/. Improvisation in the green room: 7 p.m. at the Raue Center for the Arts, 26 N. Williams St., Crystal Lake. $13 to $20. (815) 356-9212; rauecenter.org. Comedy improvisation show: 7 p.m. (family) and 8:30 p.m. (adult) at Improv Playhouse, 735 N. Milwaukee Ave., Libertyville. $5 to $20. (847) 968-4529. improvplayhouse.com. Pint of Music: John McDonough: 6 p.m. at Buffalo Creek Brewing in Long Grove. Free. At 360, historic alley. (847) 821-6140; buffalocreekbrewing.com. Sunday May 26 “Bill W. and Dr. Bob”: 2:30 p.m. at PM&L Theater, 877 Main St., Antioch. Exhausted. (847) 395-3055. pmltheatre.com/. “The man of music”: 1pm and 5pm at the Marriott Theatre, 10 Marriott Drive, Lincolnshire. $58 to $63. (847) 634-0200. marriotttheatre.com. Uptown poetry slam: 1 p.m. at SPACE, 1245 Chicago Ave., Evanston. $14. (847) 492-8860; evanstonspace.com. Trouble Ahead: Grateful Dead Tribute: 7 p.m. at SPACE, 1245 Chicago Ave., Evanston. $15-$25. (847) 492-8860; evanstonspace.com. Monday May 27 Bingo evening: 5:30 p.m. at Tighthead Brewing, 161 N. Archer Ave., Mundelein. $5. (847) 970-9174. Tightheadbrewing.com/tap-room-events. Tuesday May 28 Ruth Moody (of the Wailin' Jennys): 7:30 p.m. at SPACE, 1245 Chicago Ave., Evanston. $25-$30. (847) 492-8860; evanstonspace.com. Pints ​​and Purls: 7 p.m. at Nightshade and Dark's Pandemonium Brewing, 216 W. Clayton, Waukegan. Free. waukeganil.gov/calendar. Bingo evening: 6 p.m. at Timothy O'Toole's Pub, 10 W. Grand Ave. Lake Villa. (847) 979-0600. TimothyOTooles.com. Quiz night: 7 p.m. at Timothy O'Toole's Pub, 412 N. Milwaukee Ave., Libertyville. (847) 984-2599. TimothyOTooles.com. Quiz night: 6 p.m. at Timothy O'Toole's Pub, 5572 Grand Ave., Gurnee. (847) 249-0800. TimothyOTooles.com. Anecdote about Nader's birthday: 6:30 p.m. at Beer Bazaar, 107 Center Street, Grayslake. (847) 986-6473. thebeerbazaar.com/. Wednesday May 29 “The man of music”: 1:00 p.m. at the Marriott Theatre, 10 Marriott Drive, Lincolnshire. $58 to $63. (847) 634-0200. marriotttheatre.com. Sunblind Sublime Tribute with Indigo Canyon: 7 p.m. at Vixen, 1208 N. Green St., McHenry. $12. All ages. vixenmchenry.com/. Kyshona: 7:30 p.m. at SPACE, 1245 Chicago Ave., Evanston. $15 to $22. (847) 492-8860; evanstonspace.com. Trombone Dave and the Lawn Clippings: 7 p.m. at A Cuban Experience, 119 N. Genesee St., Waukegan. Free. waukeganil.gov/calendar. Anecdote with Lola Madison and her friends: 7 p.m. at Nightshade and Dark's Pandemonium Brewing, 216 W. Clayton, Waukegan. Free. waukeganil.gov/calendar. Quiz night: 6 p.m. at Timothy O'Toole's Pub, 10 W. Grand Ave. Lake Villa. (847) 979-0600. TimothyOTooles.com. Karaoke evening: 7 p.m. at Timothy O'Toole's Pub, 5572 Grand Ave., Gurnee. (847) 249-0800. TimothyOTooles.com. Thursday May 30 Josh Gates: 7:30 p.m. at the Genesee Theater, 203 N. Genesee St., Waukegan. $35 to $79.50. (847) 263-6300. geneseetheater.com/events. “The man of music”: 1pm and 7.30pm at the Marriott Theatre, 10 Marriott Drive, Lincolnshire. $58 to $63. (847) 634-0200. marriotttheatre.com. Babies mouth: 7:30 p.m. at SPACE, 1245 Chicago Ave., Evanston. $15-$25. (847) 492-8860; evanstonspace.com. Madeleine: 7 p.m. at Tighthead Brewing, 161 N. Archer Ave., Mundelein. (847) 970-9174. Tightheadbrewing.com/tap-room-events. Me and Doug: 6 p.m. at the Wadsworth Inn, 38905 Highway 41, Wadsworth. (847) 249-3770. wadsworthinn.com/. Do you have an event to submit? Send an email to [email protected] at least three weeks before the event.

