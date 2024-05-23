Bollywood actress Huma Qureshi, familiar to Telugu audiences from Rajinikanth's Kaala, is making headlines for an exciting reason. She is currently working on Jolly LLB 3 with Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi.

Rumors are doing the rounds in the film industry that the Double XL actress is playing an important role in Sandalwood star Yash's upcoming film Toxic, directed by Geetu Mohandas. Contrary to speculation, she is not filling a role that Kareena Kapoor turned down. Details of his role are expected to be revealed in the coming days.

Kiara Advani plays the female lead in this highly anticipated pan-Indian project. Toxic, produced by Venkat K Narayana of KVN Productions, is scheduled to release on April 10, 2025. Stay tuned for more updates on Toxic.

