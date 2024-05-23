Select Lake County Leesburg Memorial Day Weekend Events May 24-26





A variety of things to do day and night, throughout Lake County and North Central Florida, should make this a Memorial Day weekend to remember. Dynamic performer Live Hart plays in Clermont New Jersey native Live Hart has a soulful sound that has been compared to Tracy Chapman, India Arie and H.E.R. With a captivating voice and consummate musicality, she shared the stage with Monica and American Idol winner David Cook. Catch the Orlando-based musician's intimate and powerful performance and enjoy craft beers Friday at 6:30 p.m. at Southern on 8th, 801 W. Montrose St., Clermont. Details:livehart.com. MemorialDayat Leesburg's VeteransMemorialPark From 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Leesburg will honor its fallen military heroes, with speakers Rep. Daniel Webster and the Bock family, a Gold Star family, honoring Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Michael Bock at Veterans Memorial Park, 600 W. Meadow St., Leesburg. Need a break? Play the USA TODAY daily crossword puzzle. Bock was a 26-year-old combat engineer who was on his fourth tour of duty in 2010 when he was killed in Afghanistan. The honored soldier grew up in Nebraska and moved to Florida as a teenager. He was posthumously awarded a medal for his bravery, the Silver Star. A graduate of Leesburg High School, he is survived by his wife, Tiffany, and a 3-year-old son. Enjoy a Memorial Day tribute concert from the Licorice Sticks Orchestra and free chicken minis and coffee from Chick-fil-A. Details:leesburgflorida.gov. Corn-filled fun at festivals in Mount Dora and Eustis Mount Dora welcomes its firstCorn Festival featuring Zellwood Sweet CornFriday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday in the city's Downtown Historic District at 100 N. Donnelly St. Expect live music, children's activities, a corn eating contest, a Cornbread King & Queen contest, and a cornbread contest. (Do youYouthe best best cornbread? If so, show off your culinary skills by entering the festival's cornbread making competition. Sign up today by email[email protected].) Nationally touring hitmakers and country and rock bands will take the stage both days. Nine Days, known for the '90s hit “Absolutely (Story of a Girl),” headlines Friday at 8 p.m. On Saturday, Shelby Darrell takes the stage at 5 p.m., followed by Will Jones at 6:30 p.m. and Mark Willis at 8 p.m. Admission is $18 for ages 10 and up, $9 for children ages 4 to 9, and free for children ages 3 and under. More details on ci.mount-dora.fl.us/1485/Corn-Festival. Farmers at Amber Brooke Farms in Eustis go wild with the grains during their Sweet Corn Festival this Saturday and Sunday, featuring carnival-style entertainment and food trucks such as the Farmer Snack Shack,Between the bread,Grumpy's Homemade Ice Cream,BBQ Brazil Express,Betta's pizza,Caldonia KitchenAndChikiz Empanadas.Learn more here. It all happens from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at 36111 N. County Road 44A, Eustis. Details: amberbrookefarms.com. Florida Folk Festival and Blue Crab Festival An annual institution, the Florida Folk Festival commemorates its 72nd anniversary this Memorial Day weekend. The three-day festival celebrates the state's music, dance, stories, crafts and food and takes place at the idyllic Stephen Foster Cultural Center State Park from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. p.m., Friday to Sunday. At this centuries-old event, festival-goers can participate in jam sessions, attend demonstrations and workshops, or listen to old tales and make a pine needle basket. You'll also learn about family history research, how to call a square dance, and native plants. animal species. Browse vendors during the day; attend concerts by national headliners after sunset. The event takes place Friday through Sunday at 11016 Lillian Saunders Drive, White Springs. Check event page on Facebook for updates or a visit floridastateparks.org/FloridaFolkFestival. Where to see fireworks? Come to Riverfront Park in downtown Palatka this Saturday evening. Fireworks are scheduled for 8:55 p.m. This traditional American festival features live music, vendors and food trucks, and activities and entertainment for all ages. Features a carnival and a “massive” children’s zone. Details: facebook.com/bluecrabfestivalpalatka.

