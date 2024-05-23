Bangalore: Tollywood actor Hema among 86 people tested positive for drugs after failed rave party





At least 86 people, including Telugu actor Hema, tested positive for drug use after the Bengaluru police organized a rave party at a farm in the city earlier this week. India Today has accessed additional copies of the FIR detailing the massive bust at a rave party near Electronics City. The FIR reveals that the party was attended by 73 men and 30 women. The blood samples of 59 men tested positive for the drug, while those of 27 women tested positive. Overall, 86 out of 103 people tested positive for drug use. The Central Crime Branch (CCB) will send a notice to those whose blood samples tested positive. He will also summon those who tested positive for drugs. The rave party case, initially handled by the Electronic City police, was transferred to the Hebbagodi police station before being taken over by the Central Crime Branch (CCB). A complaint was registered against 104 people. Police seized 14.40 grams of MDMA pills, 1.16 grams of MDMA crystals, six grams of hydro cannabis, five grams of cocaine, one Rs 500 note coated with cocaine, six grams of hydro ganja, five cell phones, two vehicles: a Volkswagen. and a Land Rover and DJ equipment, including sound and lighting systems worth Rs 1.5 crore, from the rave party. The crime branch had raided the rave party on May 20. The event, which continued after 2 a.m., took place under the guise of a birthday party. Another Telugu actress, Aashi Roy, who was among those arrested by the Bengaluru police for attending the rave party, said she was not aware of the “nature of the party”. She claimed that although she was present at the party, she did not know what was going on inside. The farmhouse reportedly belonged to Gopala Reddy, the owner of Con Card, and the party was organized by a Hyderabad-based man, Vasu. Published by: Prateek Chakraborty Published on: May 23, 2024

