Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan rushed to hospital after heat stroke





Receive our free weekly email for all the latest film news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Receive our free email The Life Cinematic Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan was rushed to the hospital after suffering heatstroke. The 58-year-old was in Ahmedabad, India, to watch a cricket match at the Narendra Modi Stadium where the team he co-owns, the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), were playing against the Sunrisers Hyderabad on Tuesday (21 may. According to police, the star was taken to KD Multi-Specialty Hospital with security being beefed up around the building to avoid any disturbance. At PTI Press Agency. Actor Shah Rukh Khan was admitted to KD Hospital after suffering from heatstroke, Ahmedabad Superintendent of Police (Rural) Om Prakash Jat said. He was visited by his wife Gauri Khan and actor Juhi Chawla at the hospital, according to the Hindustan Times. The actor was suffering from dehydration due to high temperature of 45 degrees Celsius in Ahmedabad. He is under medical observation although his health is stable. Security has been beefed up around the hospital, news agency IANS reported, citing sources. THE Sometimes happy, sometimes sad. The star, who is widely considered Bollywood's most popular actor, was seen walking around the stadium with his family and celebrating his victory lap as fans chanted his name, shortly before suffering a blow heat. A post from KKR on social media showed a photo of Khan smiling on the field as he donned a t-shirt and sunglasses. Khan was taken to hospital following heatstroke ( AFP via Getty Images ) Our lucky charm, our King Khan read the caption with a crown and purple heart emoji signifying the team colors. It comes as India endures a brutal heatwave this year, breaking records in several places and reducing voter turnout in the six-week national election. Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. 8.99/month. after a free trial. The plan automatically renews until canceled Try for free Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. 8.99/month. after a free trial. The plan automatically renews until canceled Try for free This week, Delhi sizzled at 47.8 degrees Celsius, the highest temperature in the country this year and 7 degrees higher than normal for this time of year. Most of India is experiencing temperatures above 40°C and much of northern India is under red alert, the highest on the scale. Ahmedabad, where the actor suffered heat stroke, recorded a maximum temperature of 45.2°C on Tuesday. It rose to 45.9°C on Wednesday. Scientists said this year's heatwave in Southeast, South and West Asia was made worse by the climate crisis. So far, five deaths have been attributed to heatwaves in India. More than 30 deaths have been recorded in Thailand and 28 in Bangladesh due to heat waves. Scientists say these losses are just the tip of the iceberg, with heat-related deaths and medical problems often grossly underestimated.

