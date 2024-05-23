Kriti Sanon releases inspiring video and marks 10 years in Bollywood: 'The most magical decade of my life'

With content-rich and commercial films, Kriti Sanon has come a long way in showbiz. The actress who made her film with Heropanti went on to star in hit films like Bareilly Ki Barfi, Luka Chuppi and Mimi, which earned her the National Film Award for Best Actress. She is currently enjoying the success of her recently released film Crew. As she clocks 10 years in the film industry, the actress looked back on her career and shared that she is immensely grateful for the journey.

Sharing an inspiring video on her social media, she wrote: It's been 10 years since I made my debut in the Hindi film industry! The best and most magical decade of my life so far! It feels like yesterday, when I walked onto a film set for the very first time and felt… ALIVE… like I was supposed to be here…

Take a look at the video:

She added: “I have learned, grown and evolved so much both as a person and an actor, found lovely friends and beautiful equations and created memories that will always make me smile. Eternally grateful to every person who has been a part of my journey, supported me, believed in me, taught me or even traveled some distance. And a big sincere thank you to my fans and audiences for the constant love and support that has been my fuel! Dream big, believe you can, give it your all, repeat! Because if I can, so can you! PS: the best is yet to come! .

The 33-year-old actress decided to pursue acting after completing her engineering degree from Noidas Jaypee Institute of Information Technology. Earlier in an interview with PTI, she shared, “It's my engineering mind that is really curious and always tries to absorb everything like a sponge to learn and grow. I've always been like that. I've evolved over time, at least that's my goal. I've figured out what works for me as an actor and what doesn't.

She added: “I also feel like I don’t know what my process is because I don’t want to limit myself. Sometimes I try and try to find new ways to do something. Sometimes it works. Sometimes that's not the case, she said. When I have a character that has something that scares me and I don't know how to do it, then that really excites me. I'm lucky to have a job where I wake up every day and do something different, and it's not a monotonous life.

In conclusion, she added, I want to leave a mark and be an inspiration to many people who probably dream of coming here and doing what they love. It's simply incredible. (I want to) continue to find new layers to myself and my potential as an actor. Continue to do different work that I'm passionate about. I want to work until I physically can't work anymore.

Kriti Sanon will soon be seen in Do Patti with Kajol.