Fun Things to Do in Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge When It Rains





Sooner or later it happens. You've planned a full day in Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge, but East Tennessee's unpredictable weather will bring rain. Although your plans may have to change at the last minute, there's plenty of (indoor) fun to be had. With interactive exhibits, museums, dinner shows, Dolly Parton and even ice skating, communities near Great Smoky Mountains National Park offer attractions for all ages that will keep you entertained from the rain until 'til the clouds break. You'll have to judge for yourself which attractions are worth the admission and time, but here are some ideas for making the most of a rainy day in East Tennessee's popular towns. Things to do on a rainy day in Gatlinburg Experience an aquatic adventure without getting wet! Get up close and even touch the thousands of aquatic animals at Ripleys Aquarium. Watch sharks and sawfish in Shark Lagoon, be mesmerized by schools of fish and camouflaged flounder in Ocean Realm, or brave the tropical rainforest with poison dart frogs and piranhas.

Price: $39.99 for ages 12 and up, $24.99 for ages 6 to 11, and $14.99 for ages 2 to 5

Hours: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday to Thursday, 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday to Sunday

Location: 88 River Road, Gatlinburg Need a break? Play the USA TODAY daily crossword puzzle. TripAdvisor named Sugarlands as the The #1 thing to do in Gatlinburg on a rainy day and as a world premier distillery experience. The distillery produces award-winning moonshine, rum, cream liqueurs, rye whiskey and vodka. More than a million visitors visit Sugarlands each year and its spirits are distributed in more than 40 states.

Hours: 10 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. every day

Location: 805 Parkway, Gatlinburg Ice skating in summer? At Ober Mountain Adventure Park, the indoor ice rink is open year-round and accessible to skaters of all levels. A handrail around the perimeter can help beginner skaters. The rink hosts the Tennessee Special Olympics ice skating competition each year and has previously hosted the Ice Skating Institute (ISI) team competitions.

Rental skates are available from child size 6 to adult size 15.

Price: $49 for park bracelet, $39 for seniors

Hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday to Thursday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday to Saturday

Location: 1001 Parkway, Suite 2, Gatlinburg Featuring cars from the Fast and Furious franchise, Transformers, Back to the Future, Batmobiles and other famous vehicles, this museum brings Hollywood to Gatlinburg. The Hollywood Star Cars Museum has more than 40 cars from popular movies and TV shows, as well as cars that have belonged to celebrities such as Dwayne The Rock Johnson, Mike Tyson and Dolly Parton. The cars are displayed with recreations of their respective scenes as well as the history and details of the vehicle.

Tickets: $17.99 for adults, $9.99 for ages 6 to 12 and free admission for children 5 and under.

Hours: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day

Location: 914 Parkway, Gatlinburg Get out of the rain and into the water! Wild Bear Falls is an indoor water park accessible even without reserving a room at the adjoining Westgate Smoky Mountain Resort. You can float down the lazy river, slide down a giant slide, or explore the interactive treehouse. Heated water and a retractable roof make the attraction adaptable to all seasons.

Tickets: $35 for ages 14 and up, $17.50 for ages 4-13 and free for children 3 and under

Hours: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Location: 915 Westgate Resorts Road, Gatlinburg Rainy Day Activities in Pigeon Forge It's the place where technology and entertainment meet. Beyond the Lens features more than 150 interactive exhibits, including virtual reality rides, escape rooms, a pop culture tour from the 1960s to today, and even a Bigfoot hunt.

Price: $28.99 for adults and $16.99 for children

Hours: opens at 11 a.m.

Location: 2115 Parkway, Pigeon Forge The Comedy Barn Theater offers entertainment for the whole family. Comedians, jugglers, ventriloquists, barnyard animals, live music and much more are featured in this two-hour show. The theater is part of the Dollywood Company.

Tickets: $34.99

Location: 2775 Parkway, Pigeon Forge Dinner and show Instead of dinner and a movie, how about dinner and a show on a rainy day? There are several dinner shows in Pigeon Forge. Stampede, Pirates Voyage and Hatfield and McCoy Dinner Feud are all part of the Dollywood Company. Enjoy a multi-course feast while being entertained by horses, acrobats or pirates.

More information about each show is available at Dollywood.com. Dolly Partons Theme Park is one of East Tennessee's most popular attractions. Voted the best park in the world in 2023, Dollywood offers fast roller coasters and fun rides. But the family park is well suited to these surprise rain clouds. The park offers many indoor attractions, musical performances, a new museum experience, restaurants and shopping.

Tickets: $92 for adults and $82 for children and seniors

Location: 2700 Dollywood Parks Boulevard, Pigeon Forge Board the Titanic and experience what it was like to walk the corridors, lounges, cabins and grand staircase of the famous luxury liner. The museum has more than 400 artifacts and objects from the ship and its passengers, worth more than $4.5 million. Many exhibits are interactive, including shoveling coal into the boiler room, learning how to send an SOS distress signal, learning about the sloping decks when the ship sank, and reaching 28-degree water.

Tickets: $35 for adults and $15 for ages 5 to 12

It is recommended to reserve tickets and time at titanicpigeonforge.com.

Location: 2134 Parkway, Pigeon Forge Be a hero (or villain) and stop a major international threat or pull off the ultimate museum heist. The Escape Game offers four escape game scenarios for your group. Perfect for rainy day fun, the attraction features highly immersive rooms where you can crack codes, discover clues and solve puzzles. The games are collaborative and story-driven.

Price: $39.99

Location: 131 Island Drive, Suite 9139, Pigeon Forge Other Activities to Consider in Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge There are many places and activities to discover in the Gatlinburg-Pigeon Forge area. You might even find a hidden gem that you can enjoy whatever the weather. Wonderworks, Hollywood Wax Museum, Rockin' Raceway Arcade, Ole Smoky Moonshine Distillery, Country Tonite Theater, Mysterious Mansion and other theaters, arcades, museums, ax throwing, indoor skydiving and wineries and Distilleries might also be worth a visit. Devarrick Turner is a trending news reporter. E-mail[email protected]. On X, formerly known as Twitter@dturner1208. Support strong local journalism by subscribing toknoxnews.com/subscribe.

