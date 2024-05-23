Entertainment
Six Bollywood films about cricket that we should learn life lessons from
As cliché as it may sound, there is a strong relationship between Bollywood and cricket. Nothing, really nothing can unite the entire nation than cricket and cinema; we don't look at a fan's gender or religious identity when we gather at the theater to watch Shah Rukh Khan or when we feel immensely proud of winning the World Cup! As an audience, we still get goosebumps remembering Sachin Tendulkar's last match at the Wankhede Stadium, when the entire crowd cheered, “Sachin! Sachin' Winning the Cricket World Cup in 1983 and 2011 was as exciting a moment and a proud moment for all Indians as Lagaan's nomination for the Best Foreign Language Film Oscar in 2002.
So here we are looking at six films including Mr. and Mrs. Mahi which we should re-watch to learn the best life lessons from our B-school, the Bollywood school!!
Mr. and Mrs. Mahi: While living your parents' dream sometimes seems like an easy option for some, the upcoming film, Mr. and Mrs. Mahi, turns everything around on its head. Although initially, once the title of the film came out, many speculated that the film might have a connection with former Indian cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni who we fondly call 'Mahi'. As soon as the trailer is released, the reason behind the title. was cleared. It's the story of a young couple named Mahima and Mahendra, and their nickname is “Mahi”, so Mr. and Mrs. Mahi!
Mahima was very happily living her parents' dream of becoming a doctor and Mahendra was living his father's dream of running the family business. As fate would have it, both of them got married and cricket became one of their areas of common interest. Mahendra was a failed cricketer and Mahim loved cricket as a hobby although he never played professionally. How one inspires another to become a cricketer, instead of living his parents' dream, will be revealed on May 31, when the film releases in theaters.
The film is directed by Sharan Sharma and produced by Karan Johar.
83: Directed by Kabir Singh, the film 83 takes us back to a time in Indian cricket when even the infrastructure was not in place for our sports and a team, which was never even considered to reach the final round of the tournament, ultimately wins first. never won the Cricket World Cup in 1983 for his country.
Under the leadership of the great Kapil Dev, it is wonderful to see again how a cricket team breaks all odds and wins the final against the then murderous team of world cricket, West Indies. The film was released in 2021 and the character of Kapil Dev was played by Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh. The film's story not only captures historic moments in Indian cricket but also shows the celebration of unity in diversity that the Indian cricket team has always been.
Dil Bole Hadippa: Although women's cricket is getting more and more emphasis these days, and we have our girls team with some of the best cricketers like Mithila Raj, Jhulan Goswami, Harmanpreet Kaur among others, Rani Mukherjee starrer and Shahid Kapoor's Dil Bole Hadippa was released at a time when women's cricket was certainly not a mainstream affair.
The film addresses the issue of gender inequality in sports and how women, despite having equal talents, due to lack of opportunities and societal barriers, are pushed to participate in the game, in especially in small towns. If initially Veera Kaur, an aspiring cricketer played by Rani, dressed as a man to be part of the boys' team, a few twists and turns reveal her identity. However, it is inspiring to see her finally finding her place in a cricket team.
Directed by Anurag Singh and produced by Aditya Chopra, the film was released in 2009.
Iqbal: The story of the film Iqbal revolves around a young deaf and mute boy who dreams of playing cricket. Coming from a poor family and born disabled, Iqbal was heavily discouraged by his father and ridiculed by society for his dream of playing for a national team. Ultimately, how he achieves his dream under the mentorship of Mohit, a former cricketer played by Naseeruddin Shah and the constant support of his younger sister Khatija, played by Shweta Basu Prasad, is the heart of the film. This is one of the few films that everyone needs to see. This national award-winning film, starring Shreyas Talpade in the title role, teaches that if someone has true talent and has a dream in their eyes, nothing, not even a physical disability, can stop them from achieving his dream.
The film is directed by Nagesh Kukunoor, released in 2005.
Lagaan: Once upon a time in India: The Aamir Khan starrer film, directed by Ashutosh Gowarikar, was one of the true celebrations of patriotism and the film's nomination in the Oscar category for Best Foreign Language Film in 2002 added another feather to the cap! The story set in British India revolves around villagers who were burdened by a huge tax. The British Indian Army challenged the villagers to play cricket and win, in order to exempt the tax. How Bhuvan, a young farmer, played by Aamir Khan, takes up the challenge and not only inspires the villagers but also builds a cricket team to play against the British and ultimately win the match – defines the journey of the film. The film teaches one of life's greatest lessons about how, with dedication, hard work and the right motivation, one can win the situation, no matter who is in the opposition.
Patiala House: Akshay Kumar's Rishi Kapoor starrer film Patiala House revolves around the dilemma of central character Gattu who was torn between leaving his family and living his dream of playing cricket for England to which his father, a true patriot, was firmly opposed. The way the situation changes and Gattu gets his biggest second chance in life to fulfill his dream takes the story forward. The film shows the audience how important it is to live for our dreams and that our parents' dreams are not always ours, we are born with our destiny.
Released in 2011, the film is directed by Nikhil Advani.
