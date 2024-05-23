Restaurant planned near Wright-Patt at former Riverside concert hall site closed by court order





The venture, which will include a bar and music stage, received zoning approval from the city for the site formerly occupied by Oddbodys Music Room. Oddbodys closed its doors in April 2023 after being ordered by a judge to vacate the space. From October 2017 until the business closed, police responded to more than 50 calls about crimes near the location, according to Riverside records. El Rey Micheladas will be more of a restaurant than Oddbodys, Gonzalez-Lopez said. Gonzalez-Lopez said they want to provide an enjoyable experience while still offering music on weekends only. Limited music is a condition of the city's approval, similar to that of other area restaurants, Riverside City Manager Josh Rauch recently told the City Council, which raised no objections to the request alcohol license. Gonzalez-Lopez said the size of the space of about 5,600 square feet, according to city records, and the location at the Spinning/Burkhardt intersection were important factors in choosing the site. Explore EARLIER: Plaza owner Kroger's $150 million concept released, includes apartments, business EARLIER: Plaza owner Kroger's $150 million concept released, includes apartments, business Gonzalez-Lopez said he expects the restaurant, which will start with four employees, will be able to seat 80 to 90 customers. The location between Wright-Patterson Air Force Base and Carroll High School has been popular for several decades. Before Oddbodys opened, it was home to McGuffys' House of Rock, which closed in 2014, according to Dayton Daily News archives. This business opened in 1981 as McGuffys House of Draft. Prior to McGuffys, the tenant was Jimbos, a restaurant/bar. Explore POPULAR: Oddbodys site needs changes before hosting entertainment, city says POPULAR: Oddbodys site needs changes before hosting entertainment, city says Hours of operation have not yet been set, Gonzalez-Lopez said. Riverside approved the zoning permit last month, according to city records. Although he would like to open in June, the actual date will depend on when other permits such as alcohol and signage are granted, Gonzalez-Lopez said. Landlord Impala Capital agreed to a 51-month lease beginning Nov. 1 last year, but payments didn't begin until March 1, according to Riverside records.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.daytondailynews.com/local/restaurant-planned-at-former-site-of-live-music-venue-closed-by-court-order/BFRXZRAYR5FVXGZ42RXHKZSRNA/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos