Lenawee County communities plan Memorial Day 2024 parades and ceremonies
Parades and ceremonies to honor those who gave their lives while serving in the military will take place on Remembrance Day, Monday, May 27. Communities in and around Lenawee County have planned the following events. To add an event to this list, send an email [email protected].
Adrien
WHAT: Parade and ceremony.
WHEN: 1 p.m.
DETAILS: The parade will line up at the Adrian Armory Events Center and descend at 1 p.m., heading east on Maumee Street to Monument Park where a ceremony will take place. The names of soldiers killed in action during the Vietnam War will be read to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the departure of U.S. military personnel from Vietnam.
Blissfield
WHAT: Parade and ceremony
WHEN: Parade and chicken dinner at 11 a.m.
DETAILS: The parade begins at the South Lane Street Post Office and proceeds to the US 223 bridge over the Raisin River for a brief ceremony in memory of those lost at sea. The parade continues until the Pleasant View Cemetery for a program. The Blissfield American Legion's annual chicken dinner begins serving the public at 11 a.m. and continues until supplies last.
Britton-Ridgeway Township.
WHAT: Parade and ceremonies.
WHEN: 9 a.m.
DETAILS: American Legion Post #155 is hosting the parade through town, which will begin at 9 a.m. Another ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. at Ridgeway Cemetery.
Brooklyn
WHAT: Ceremony.
WHEN: 10 a.m.
DETAILS: Wilber-Bartlett American Legion Post 315 will host a ceremony at 10 a.m. in the Brooklyn Town Square. The Honor Guard will march from Chicago Street at 10 a.m. and take position on the plaza at 10:10 a.m. Any veterans who wish to participate can follow the Honor Guard and take position behind them. Mark Young will deliver a speech honoring all veterans at the ceremony that follows. The Honor Guard will return to the Legion post. There will be no parade, but the post will be open from 10:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. for any member or guest who wishes to stop by.
Clinton
WHAT: Parade.
WHEN: 10 a.m.
DETAILS: The parade goes down Michigan Avenue from Currier Street to Veterans Memorial Park at Burton Street.
Deerfield
WHAT: Parade.
WHEN: 10 a.m.
DETAILS: The parade assembles at the four corners and begins at 10 a.m. and proceeds to the Legion. The Legion Auxiliary is hosting a bicycle decorating competition for children ages 1-12 with cash prizes. To enter the competition, gather at the Shiver Shack before 9:45 a.m. to judge the visit to the Legion post after the parade.
Township of Fairfield-Weston
WHAT: Breakfast and parade.
WHEN: Breakfast from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m., bicycle decoration competition at 8:30 a.m., parade at 9 a.m.
DETAILS: Fairfield Township firefighters will serve a pancake breakfast from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Weston fire station, $7 per adult and free for children. The bike decorating contest will begin at 8:30 a.m. in front of the fire station, and the parade will begin at 9 a.m. and travel through Weston.
Hudson
WHAT: Parade, ceremony and chicken dinner.
WHEN: 9 a.m. and noon
DETAILS: The parade lines up at 9 a.m. on Tiffin Street at Main Street and heads to Calvary Cemetery where there will be a program with guest speaker Deacon Donald Michael, who is a retired officer of the U.S. Army and a Hillsdale County probation officer. The Sons of the American Legion will host a barbecue chicken dinner at noon at the Hudson American Legion Post.
Morenci
WHAT: Parade and chicken dinner.
WHEN: 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.
DETAILS: The parade lines up at 9:30 a.m. at Wakefield Park. A ceremony led by the Morenci American Legion Post begins at 10 a.m. at the park, followed by a parade that heads east on Main Street then north on North Street (M-156) and ends at Oak Grove Cemetery. Children are invited to dress in red, white and blue and decorate their bikes, carts or strollers to join the parade. Golf carts are permitted if the driver is 18 years or older. During the parade, there will be a break at the Bean Creek Bridge for a ceremony to honor sailors who died at sea. A barbecue chicken dinner will begin at 12:30 p.m. at the Legion Post, 9010 Morenci Road. Dinners include chicken, potato salad, baked beans and a roll for $15. Dine-in or takeout is available; no order by call in advance.
Onsted
WHAT: Parade and ceremonies.
WHEN: Noon.
DETAILS: Services begin at 9 a.m. and take place at the Rome Center, St. Michael and All Angels Church and St. Joseph's Shrine. The parade will begin at noon at the Onsted American Legion post, 333 Connor St.
Palmyra
WHAT: Parade, service and pancake breakfast.
WHEN: 9 a.m. for the parade and 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. for the annual firefighters' pancake breakfast.
DETAILS: Between 7 a.m. and 10 a.m., the Palmyra Township Fire Department and Firefighters Association will host their annual pancake breakfast at the fire station, 4276 Rouget Road. Meals for adults are $6, seniors and children are $4, and veterans will eat for free.
The parade begins at 9 a.m. at City Hall, 6490 Palmyra Road, heading to Rouget Road, heading south then west on U.S. 223 to the main Palmyra Cemetery. A memorial service will take place at the cemetery. All parade participants are asked to arrive at Palmyra Town Hall no later than 8:30 a.m. There will be a competition for anyone 15 years of age or younger with the most patriotic bicycle, tricycle or unicycle as well as a competition for the most patriotic floats for all ages. . Prizes will be in cash.
Supervisor Dave Pixley or Clerk Christine Whited can be reached at 517-605-1121 or 517-260-8628, respectively, with any questions.
Riga
WHAT: Parade and ceremony.
WHEN: 2 p.m.
DETAILS: The bicycle parade and service will take place at the Riga Cemetery.
Tecumseh
WHAT: Parade and service.
WHEN: 10 a.m.
DETAILS: The parade line will be at 9 a.m. at City Hall at Chicago Boulevard and Maumee Street. There will be a brief mass at 9:40 a.m. at City Hall before the parade. The parade will begin at 10 a.m. and travel down Chicago Boulevard to Union Street, then north to Brookside Cemetery. A service will be held at 11 a.m. at Brookside.
