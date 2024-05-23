



Thursday May 23, 2024 A building housing a popular Indian restaurant at Parade is set to be bought by the government for 870,000 as part of plans to expand the hospital. Infrastructure Minister Andy Jehan signed an order approving the purchase of 2 Edward Place, where Bollywood Bytes is based. Once acquired, all buildings between the hospital and Kensington Place will be owned by the state. 2 Edward Place was last sold for 30,000 in 1973. It was acquired by Eunice Jane Bailhache, who then transferred the rights to the John LeSeelleur Trust, established in 1966 following the death of the famous building contractor Harold Earnest The Seedler. The property remains in the trust. In 20023 Edward Place was purchased by the government for292,500. The former Autisme Jersey store in4 Edward Place was bought for 915,000 late last year. On the picture : The former Autisme Jersey store in4 Edward Place was bought for 915,000 late last year. (Google Maps) St Elmo, the building located on the corner between Edward Place and Kensington Place was acquired by the States of Jersey in the 1980s to provide staff accommodation. It was then converted into a combination of offices, staff changing rooms and a doctors' mess where staff can rest when not on duty on the ground floor. The government alsohas already bought the former Stafford and Revere hotels from its independent social housing provider Andium Homes for 16 million. These buildings have since been demolished to facilitate expansion of the current facility. Pictured: The former Kensington Place hotel and restaurant sites have been acquired and demolished. In themost recent iteration of plans forthe New Health Establishments Programthe existing Kensington Place Hospital site is to house walk-in, outpatient and day care services. Meanwhile, Overdale must provide acute care services: inpatient, theater, and women's and children's care. The Saint-Sauveur site houses mental health, rehabilitation and therapy services, and the Enid Quenault center in Saint-Brélade must remain the center for outpatient care, child development and therapies.

