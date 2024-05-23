Character artists are treated like animals, in filthy rooms with dirty bathrooms: Panchayat actor Sunita Rajwar | Bollywood News





The entertainment industry has established an unfair hierarchy in which lead actors are treated with kid gloves and character artists are often not given the same respect. The television industry also works this way and in a recent interview, actor Sunita Rajwar spoke about it and said that character artists, or those who appear in smaller roles, are “treated like animals “. She said the treatment was so bad that it led her to take a two-year break. In a conversation with Brut India from Cannes where Sunita represents her film Santosh in the Un Certain Regard section, she shared that the industry generally categorizes actors because creators find it easy to place them and many times even actors do it because they have to make a living and can't afford to be choosy. “It’s painful but it’s a fact,” she said. Sunita also spoke about the discrimination between lead and supporting actors on a set and said that while the lead actors get all the benefits, the supporting artists have to fight for the scraps. “The lead actors are given call time as per their convenience,” she said and added that while she understands that lead actors have to shoot every 30 days of the month and sometimes work around the clock, 7 days a week, the type of discrimination that is practiced is “humiliating.” ALSO READ | Unpaid salaries, dirty sets, harassment and threats: all is not well in the Indian television industry “If you know you're not touring with a particular artist, call them later. What is the need for them to sit down? It’s like you’re trying to bring other people down,” she said of the unfair calling hours. She also spoke about the conditions on a television set and said: “The main actors are pampered. Their room will be neat, they will have a fridge and a microwave. While like others like us, we will have a small, shabby room. They will seat 3-4 people. The roof is collapsing. No clean bathroom. Your sheet will be dirty. Seeing all this, I always felt very bad. It was after many similar experiences that she decided to stop playing and even canceled her CINTAA card. “When you play small roles, you're not respected, you're not paid well, you're treated like animals, which is so heartbreaking,” she said. Sunita is known for her role in web shows like Gullak and Panchayat. Click for more updates and latest Bollywood news and entertainment updates. Also get the latest news and headlines from India and around the world on The Indian Express.

