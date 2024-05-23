Entertainment
Bigg Boss 16 Fame Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia is all set to make her Bollywood debut
The upcoming drama thriller is produced by JAR Pictures. (Image credits: Instagram/nimritahluwalia)
Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia started her acting career by playing the lead role in the television series Choti Sarrdaarni.
Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, best known for her role in drama serial Choti Sarrdaarni, is all set to make her Bollywood debut. Ahluwalia will appear on the big screen in a drama thriller whose name is still unknown. It is produced by JAR Pictures, a production company of Ajay G. Rai and Alan McAlex. JAR Pictures is known for making independent films such as Gangs of Wasseypur, Nil Battey Sannata, Killa, Liars Dice, etc. The film is currently in the pre-production phase. Its filming will begin in September after Ahluwalia finishes filming for the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi.
While talking to Times Now, the former Femina Miss Manipur said, “I am delighted to collaborate with Jar Pictures for my big screen debut in this exciting drama. After my journey in Bigg Boss season 16, I am excited to explore new avenues in my acting career, and this project presents the perfect opportunity. Ahluwalia said that she has been waiting for her Bollywood debut for six years.
Ahluwalia was earlier set to make her Bollywood debut in the much-hyped LSD 2. However, she opted out of the project after returning from Big Boss 16. Breaking the silence on why she did not take part in the converted film from Dibakar Banerjees, Ahluwalia said. that she was not in the right state of mind at the time and had to make the difficult decision to leave the project knowing that as an outsider she might not have not be many opportunities.
The 29-year-old told Bollywood Hungama, “It took a lot of courage for me to realize that I wanted to be better equipped when I walked onto a film set. It wasn't an easy decision to make because it was the moment everyone was waiting for. But I couldn't have been the best version of myself, in terms of looks and headspace. She added that her exit from LSD 2 was cordial and that the filmmakers respected her decision to quit.
Ahluwalia has since worked on her mental and physical health and is ready to take on new challenges. She said: I wanted to feel good and get back to who I really am, and it took me a long time to reorganize myself physically and mentally. But today, I am very proud of myself and the work I have accomplished.
