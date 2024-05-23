Entertainment
Famous 'Bond Villain' Robert Davi Says Hollywood's Closeted Conservatives Are Afraid to Speak Out
Actor Robert Davi said there are a lot of “closeted conservatives” in Hollywood who are afraid to speak out because they live in fear.
Davi has starred in several highly popular films, including as James Bond-era villain Timothy Dalton, Franz Sanchez in “License to Kill” and in key roles in “The Goonies” and “Die Hard.” But in recent years, Davi said he has focused on independent projects and even struggled to promote his recent film, “Bardejov,” because mainstream Hollywood rejected anyone who expressed conservative views.
“I always wanted to start a movement within SAG. You talk about diversity, equity and inclusion unless you're conservative and think differently. That's the hypocrisy of the left,” said Davi told Fox News Digital.
“The left is the most hypocritical group of people you will ever meet,” he continued. “I know for a fact that there are closeted conservatives who are afraid to speak out.”
Davi, a classic movie buff who longs for an A-list celebrity to speak out as Ronald Reagan did in the 1940s and 1950s, said modern Hollywood conservatives are placed in a “fearful mindset » and are afraid to speak their mind, which has led to a reluctance to express support for Israel.
“Just like in Hollywood, you can't say I'm pro-Trump or conservative, because you'll be denigrated for that,” Davi said.
As a result, Davi believes that many Hollywood bigwigs are simply petrified of being rejected by the industry.
“Blacklists exist, blacklists are a real thing,” he said, noting that outspoken liberals such as Robert De Niro need not worry.
“If he says something nasty about Trump, he won't be blacklisted. He can say whatever he wants and he'll still be hired,” Davi said.
“But if I say something, or if I go against the grain or go against the grain,” he continued, “we are on a blacklist, so there is a fear.”
Davi said many of his friends won't even allow him to promote “Bardejov” on their podcasts because they fear “guilt by association” for giving a platform to an outspoken conservative.
“It's a sick world. It's a sick society. It's a sick media that continues to promote this whole problem, and they're not being held accountable,” he said. “I want to hold them accountable.”
Davi began his career with an incredible series of television appearances, with roles in “Charlies Angels”, “The Incredible Hulk”, “Dynasty”, “Hill Street Blues”, “St. Elsewhere”, “TJ Hooker “, “The A-Team”, “The Equalizer” and “LA Law”, among others.
Since then, he has appeared in numerous films, from “CSI” to “The Expendables 3,” and starred alongside legends such as Marlon Brando, Bruce Willis, Christopher Walken and Catherine Zeta Jones.
“Bardejov” is based on the true story of Jewish leader Rafuel Lowy, who found an ingenious way to save the Jewish population of Bardejov, Slovakia, from being sent to Auschwitz during World War II.
Davi, who plays Lowy, joked that he must be the only Catholic Italian-American to play both a Palestinian and an Orthodox Jew. Davi met with 17 members of Lowy's family to make it as historically accurate as possible.
“It's very faith-based. It's a beautiful story because Bardejov's Jews refused to be violent to save their daughters, so he came up with a different plan,” he said. “It's a small independent film but I guarantee you, if you have emotions, you will cry. I'm very proud of the film.”
“Bardejov” was filmed in May 2023, a few months before Hamas terrorists attacked Israel on October 7. He believes the film hasn't gotten enough attention, especially as anti-Israel protesters have tormented American institutions in recent weeks.
Davi hopes that some students making anti-Semitic statements will come across the film, which is available on Amazon Prime Videobecause they could use a history lesson even if his liberal peers don't want to help promote it.
“In life, the past is only prologue, and we have a youth lobotomized in relation to our history,” he said.
Hanna Panreck of Fox News Digitals contributed to this report.
