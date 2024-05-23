Justice Department says Ticketmaster and Live Nation's illegal monopoly drives up prices for fans – Daily Press

By ALANNA DURKIN RICHER and WYATTE GRANTHAM-PHILIPS (Associated Press)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Department of Justice filed a sweeping antitrust lawsuit against Ticketmaster and its parent company Live Nation Entertainment on Thursday, accusing them of exercising an illegal monopoly on live events in America — stifling competition and driving up prices for fans.

The lawsuit, filed in Manhattan federal court, was filed against 30 state and district attorneys general and seeks to break the monopoly that they say crowds out small promoters and harms artists.

“We allege that Live Nation relies on illegal and anti-competitive conduct to exert its monopolistic control over the live events industry in the United States, to the detriment of fans, artists, small promoters and venue operators. » Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a statement. “The result is that fans pay more in entry fees, artists have fewer opportunities to play concerts, smaller promoters are squeezed out, and venues have fewer real choices in ticketing services. It's time to disband Live Nation-Ticketmaster.

The Justice Department accuses Live Nation of a series of practices that allow it to maintain a stranglehold on the live music scene, including the use of long-term contracts to prevent venues from choosing competing ticket offices, the ban on venues resort to multiple ticket sellers and venues threaten that they could lose money and fans if they don't choose Ticketmaster. The Justice Department says Live Nation also threatened retaliation against a company if it did not prevent a subsidiary from competing for artist endorsement deals.

Live Nation said in prepared remarks Thursday that the Justice Department's lawsuit “will not resolve the issues fans are concerned about regarding ticket prices, service fees and access to high-demand shows.”

Live Nation added that “calling Ticketmaster a monopoly might be a public relations victory for the DOJ in the short term, but it will lose in court because it ignores the basic economics of live entertainment” – stating that most a service fee goes to the venues. The company said it would defend itself “against these baseless allegations” and push for further reforms.

Live Nation has denied for years that it violated antitrust laws and also said Thursday that competition has “consistently eroded Ticketmaster's market share and profit margin.”

But competing ticket sellers have long complained that Live Nation makes it difficult for them to disrupt the market with practices such as withholding acts if those venues don't agree to use Ticketmaster's service.

The lawsuit is the latest example of the Biden administration's aggressive approach to antitrust enforcement targeting companies accused of engaging in illegal monopolies that eliminate competitors and drive up prices. In March, the Department of Justice filed a complaint against Apple alleging that the tech giant has monopoly power in the smartphone market. The Democratic administration has also taken on Google, Amazon and other tech giants.

“Today’s action is a step forward in making this era of live music more accessible to fans, artists and the industry that supports them,” Assistant Attorney General Lisa Monaco said in a statement.

Ticketmaster, which merged with Live Nation in 2010, is the world's largest ticket seller. During its annual report last month, the company said Ticketmaster had distributed more than 620 million tickets through its systems in 2023.

About 70% of tickets for major concert venues in the United States are sold through Ticketmaster, according to data from a 2022 federal consumer lawsuit. The company owns or controls more than 265 North American concert venues. North and dozens of prominent amphitheaters, according to the Ministry of Justice.

The ticket seller sparked outrage in November 2022 when her site crashed during a pre-sale event for a Taylor Swift stadium tour. The company said its site was overwhelmed by both fans and bot attacks, which posed as consumers to grab tickets and sell them on secondary sites. The debacle prompted hearings in Congress and bills in state legislatures aimed at better protecting consumers.

The Justice Department allowed Live Nation and Ticketmaster to merge on the condition that Live Nation agree not to retaliate against music venues for using other ticketing companies for 10 years. In 2019, the department investigated and concluded that Live Nation had “repeatedly” violated that agreement and extended the ban on retaliation against music venues until 2025.

