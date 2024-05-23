Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai actor Firoz Khan passes away, Saumya Tandon says she can't forget the episode where he became Amitabh Bachchan. TV news

Entertainment
Television actor Firoz Khan, famous for imitating Amitabh Bachchan and his role in the popular television show Sister-in-law is at home, died of a heart attack. Reports say that the actor suffered a heart attack in Uttar Pradesh's Badaun village on Thursday morning.
Firoz had been in Badaun for some time, attending various events while staying in the city. Just a day before his death, he shared a video of himself re-enacting Big B's iconic scene from the movie Coolie.
Mourning his demise, Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai actor Saumya Tandon told indianexpress.com, “Absolutely shocked and deeply saddened. He was too young to leave. I worked with him briefly, but I remember him as calm, polite and very respectful on the sets. He was so talented. I can never forget the episode where he became Amitabh Bachchan. This was such a hilarious episode and it was so funny. We were laughing while we filmed the scene. And he, as a dhobi, was so special. As I speak, all the scenes done with him flash before my eyes. Phew, that’s so sad. I wish this was all just a rumor.
Charrul Malik, Firoz Khan's co-star in Bhabi Ji Ghar Pe Hai, paid tribute to him and fondly remembered their time together. She said: “This is very sad news. I've met him several times at award shows and on the show. He was a very gentle and down-to-earth person. His comedic timing was incredible. He was very happy and joyful. One day he asked to do a reel together, but we never got the chance to do it.
Binaiferr Kohli, the producer of Bhabi Ji Ghar Pe Hai, also spoke about Firoz's kindness and sensitivity. She remembers: “He was the kindest, sweetest person on set. He was very pure and gentle and was quickly afraid that someone would scold him. After Covid, he found himself in a shell and needed help. I asked him to go to therapy. He had lost his enthusiasm for acting. He was very skeptical about the performance. But I asked him to come on set and be with everyone. Then his mother fell seriously ill and died. Just a few months ago, his mother passed away and he fell further into depression.
Reflecting on Firoz’s struggles, Kohli added, “Everyone on the set tried to call him for lunch and spend time with him. We thought about putting him in a scene to get his courage up, but he just didn't want to come on set. He also had a lot of problems, and it weighed heavily on him because he was a gentle soul. I am sad that such a kind, gentle and pure person is no more.
Apart from Bhabi Ji Ghar Pe Hai, Firoz asked Khan to work on several other television projects, including Jija Ji Chhat Par Hai, Saheb Bibi Aur Boss, Happu Ki Ultan Paltan and Shaktimaan. He also appeared in Adnan Samis' music video for the song “Thodi Si Tu Lift Kara De”.
