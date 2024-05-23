Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake left Hollywood to avoid getting 'hammered' by the paparazzi





Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel have taken a big step forward for their children. On SiriusXM's "Let's Talk Off-Camera with Kelly Ripa" Biel revealed that the family's decision to move away from Hollywood was to get away from the paparazzi. "I don't really think they necessarily respect that, you know, if we go out with our kids," the 42-year-old explained. "It may depend somewhat on the country, where if we're in this country, in the states, it's kind of like state by state, you know, you're getting hammered on the East Coast, you're kind of getting hammered pounding on the West Coast. That's why we don't really live there anymore." The actress continued, "We're just trying to create some normalcy for these kids, and we want to share our family with our loved ones and our friends and also, we understand that our job has this major audience-facing element, so we Let's understand this part." JESSICA BIEL ALMOST LEFT HOLLYWOOD BEFORE THE SINNER, ADMITS SHE "STILL FIGHTING" FOR ROLES The "7th Heaven" star and the former NSYNC member share two sons, Silas, 9, and Phineas, 3. Biel also explained why she and Timberlake, 43, don't share many photos of their boys, or keep their faces hidden, on their social media accounts. "And I know that this social media world is where they exist and where they live and that's going to be a very big part of their life and their reality. I just don't want that on my account , so we try to engage in it in a way that feels authentic, but also, you know, without blowing them all over the place and without disrespecting anyone who feels comfortable doing that "It's just our choice." family. " CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER Biel and Timberlake split their time between Nashville, Tennessee, and Big Sky, Montana. According to Forbes, the couple owns a property in the Yellowstone Club with a membership fee of $300,000 and an annual fee of $30,000. LIKE WHAT YOU READ? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS A source close to the couple told People that at the time, the two had barely been in Los Angeles since welcoming Phineas "and were happy living in Montana." A source told US Weekly in August 2021 they also have a home in Tennessee and have the best of both worlds with their two homes. CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP "They both prefer country life. It's great for the boys because they have so much space and freedom," said the outlet source said at the time. New episodes of SiriusXM's "Let's Talk Off-Camera with Kelly Ripa" are available every Wednesday on the SiriusXM app and wherever podcasts are available.

