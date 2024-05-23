Weekend Entertainment | Sail into summer with Smooth Jazz





If you like smooth jazz, head to the Youngstown Playhouse on Saturday. This is where the saxophonist Kim Waters will appear in a concert at 7 p.m. Waters is one of the best of his genre. His instrumental work has a quality that prompted Upscale magazine to dub him the Pied Piper of Smooth Jazz. Waters' most recent album, That Special Touch, was released in 2022. Fans attending the Saturday concert should expect to hear songs from the new album as well as his best work from his long career. Tickets are $60 (general admission) and a VIP option is available that includes a reception at Charlie Staples Pitt Boss Restaurant on Belmont Avenue. Tickets can be purchased HERE or at the door. Sharon Rae North The concert is the first in a summer series of jazz artists at the Playhouse presented by Sharon Rae North. Valley residents know North as a former television reporter from Youngstown who also has a career as a jazz singer. North, who now lives in Virginia, returned to her hometown last summer for a concert at The Amp. She recently got into the concert promotion business and immediately thought of Youngstown and the Playhouse. It's perfect for what we do, she said in a telephone interview. The 400-seat theater will always hold a place in North's memory. I grew up on St. Louis Avenue on the South Side, she said. I could see the back of the Playhouse building when I looked out my parents' bedroom window. As a child, North saw many shows at the Playhouse with her mother. Although jazz is his first love, North and his business partner, Fritz Germain, plan to promote other types of entertainment, including comedy. We talked about a lot of different things, she said. But first, there's the Kim Waters concert on Saturday, and North is expecting something great. I saw him just a few months ago, North said. It's a four-piece band, but it produces a beautiful, powerful sound. It's Memorial Day weekend, the unofficial start of summer and a time for barbecues and trips to the lake. But there are other unique entertainment options. Forever Younga concert by local musicians who will pay tribute to Bob Dylan, will begin at 8 p.m. Friday at the Westside Bowl in Youngstown. For information, click HERE. Left end, the undisputed champions of the Valleys' vibrant rock scene of the 1970s and '80s, will perform Sunday evening at the Youngstown Foundation Amphitheater. To learn more, click HERE. For a complete look at everything happening in the Mahoning Valley, check out The List. Pictured at top: Jazz saxophonist Kim Waters and his band will perform Saturday at the Youngstown Playhouse. Copyright 2024 The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.

