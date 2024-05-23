Mini-bikers arrested after fight with actor Ian Ziering on New Year's Eve





HOLLYWOOD (KTLA) Two people were arrested in connection with a fight on Hollywood Boulevard involving actor Ian Ziering, best known for his role on Beverly Hills 90210, on New Year's Eve, authorities said Tuesday. The fight broke out near Hollywood Boulevard and Highland Avenue around 3 p.m. after a confrontation between Ziering and a member of a mini-bike gang over possible damage to the actor's vehicle. Much of the chaotic confrontation was captured on cell phone cameras with video of the fight involving the Sharknado actor first published by TMZ. The footage showed Ziering confronting and shoving one of the apparent members of the mini-bike gang who was blocking his vehicle before three or four additional bikers jumped into the fray, with one throwing a punch that appeared to hit the actor in the face. You will not accept Graceland: Elvis Presley's cousin, Edie Hand

One of the mini-motorcycle drivers was captured throwing an object at the victim, nearly hitting him, Los Angeles police said in a statement. Press release. After the attack, the mini-motorcycle drivers vandalized the motorist's vehicle while his 10-year-old child remained in the front seat. In another video, Ziering is seen consoling his daughter in the street when the group eventually backs away and leaves the scene. Neither Ziering nor her daughter were injured in the incident, police added. Ian Ziering poses during a photocall for the 10th anniversary of “Sharknado” at Comic-Con International at the Hilton Bayfront on Thursday, July 20, 2023 in San Diego. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) On January 1, the now 60-year-old actor spoke about the incident on social networks. While stuck in traffic, my car was aggressively approached by one of these bikers, resulting in a disturbing confrontation, Ziering posted on Instagram. He later called the incident hooliganism and called for effective law enforcement to help solve what he sees as a larger problem. We must address the underlying issues that lead to such disruptive behavior and ensure our streets are safe for everyone. I urge city officials and law enforcement to take decisive action against such lawlessness and provide the necessary resources to prevent future events, Ziering said. Charlie Colin, founding member of Train, has died: reports

During their investigation, LAPD Hollywood Division detectives used video and additional information collected from witnesses to identify two of the suspects, 20-year-old Rosemead resident Jacob Esteban Hernandez and 40-year-old Angie Teresa Guizar , resident of Los Angeles. Both were taken into custody around 6 a.m. on May 21 after officers with the LAPD Metro Division served arrest warrants at two residences. Hernandez was booked for felony vandalism, with bail set at $50,000. Guizar was jailed on a charge of assault with a deadly weapon, with bail set at $30,000. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact LAPD Detective Douglas Hall at 213-927-2971. Those who wish to remain anonymous can leave tips online with LA Regional Crime Stoppers or call 800-222-8477.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsnationnow.com/crime/mini-bikers-arrested-new-years-eve-brawl-ian-ziering/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos