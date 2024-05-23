Hollywood Commission Launches Online Harassment Reporting Tool





Since the #MeToo movement began gaining momentum in Hollywood in 2017, entertainment workers have expressed concerns about how to safely report harassment, bullying and abuse in the workplace . Today, the Hollywood Commission, the advocacy organization chaired by Anita Hill, launched MyConnext, an all-in-one secure online tool, resource center and reporting system for workers in the film industry. entertainment. The tool allows workers to explore their options when facing harassment, bullying or any type of abuse at work by providing them with resources, as well as impartial advice from a mediator who can help them choose their own way. The system is the Hollywood Commission's direct response to concerns raised by more than 10,000 industry workers during the Commission's 2019-20 survey and confirmed by the 2022-23 survey. In the first survey, 95% of workers requested resources to help them understand the reports, 94% requested a helpline or hotline, and 93% requested technology to create a time-stamped record. In its 2022-23 survey, 90% of respondents requested technology to create a time-stamped record and 92% said resources to better understand the reports would be helpful. Through MyConnext, users can create a time-stamped personal recording of their experience, ask questions about policies, procedures and how to report via a secure, anonymous messaging feature, securely report workplace misconduct, make an anonymous report and use the “waiting for match” feature. . “Keep for Correspondence” allows workers to submit an anonymous report that is kept securely within the tool, pending a second report by another user. When another person submits a report against the same person – creating a “match” – both reports are forwarded to the users’ designated organization. MyConnext does not replace any reporting options provided by any employer, union or guild. Instead, through MyConnext, each worker can control their unique journey and decide whether they want to submit a report through the tool to their company, union or guild, using their existing investigation processes. Organizations participating in the launch include the Directors Guild of America, Writers Guild of America, select U.S.-based Amazon Productions; all US-based Netflix productions and The Kennedy/Marshall Company. SAG-AFTRA members can also access their Safe Place reporting tool through MyConnext. Although MyConnext is funded by the Hollywood Commission, it is also completely independent from the Commission. MyConnext is led by its Executive Committee: Andria Wilson Mirza, Dr Louise Fitzgerald and Wokie Nwabueze. Although the MyConnext reporting tool and mediators are available only to participating organizations, MyConnext also offers several resources available to everyone, including information on how to address and report concerns, arbitration agreements and no – Mandatory disclosure, answers to frequently asked questions about workers' rights. and reporting options, helpful definitions, hotline information and more at MyConnext.org.

