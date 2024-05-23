US sues Ticketmaster and Live Nation in unprecedented monopoly lawsuit



Washington

CNN

—



In an unprecedented antitrust lawsuit that threatens to upend the way concertgoers pay for tickets, the U.S. government and dozens of states sued Live Nation on Thursday, alleging that for years Ticketmaster's parent company misused from its dominant position in the industry to harming fans nationwide.

THE long awaited costume, filed in New York by the Justice Department and 30 state and district attorneys general, challenges the nation's largest ticketing site and concert promoter, which regulators say was the mastermind of a scheme to to stifle competition. The governments are demanding a jury trial and the dismantling of the company.

If successful, the case could lead to sweeping changes in the live events market, an industry that has come under increased scrutiny in 2022 after problems at Ticketmaster prevented millions from buy tickets for Taylor Swift's Eras tour.

For many Live Nation critics, the Swift debacle revealed how a lack of competition led to harms ranging from poor customer service and confusing pricing to high ticketing fees and restrictions on ticket resale , which is equivalent to what many consumers complain about as death by a thousand cuts. .

But fans hoping to save money aren't out of the woods yet, as the lawsuit will likely take years to work its way through the court system. Meanwhile, the exorbitant fees they know all too well are unlikely to be dramatically affected.

In a statement, Live Nation called the DOJ's allegations baseless.

The DOJ's lawsuit won't resolve issues fans care about regarding ticket prices, service fees and access to high-demand shows, Live Nation said in a statement. Calling Ticketmaster a monopoly may be a public relations victory for the DOJ in the short term, but it will lose in court because it ignores the fundamental economics of live entertainment.

Unlike some other companies pursued by the DOJ, Live Nation does not make huge profits from its market position, the company added.

Live Nations' net profit margin for the previous fiscal year was 1.4% – far from the DOJ's other targets in the technology sector, the company said in a statement, noting that Apple and Google, both targeted by the Antitrust prosecutions from the Justice Department, have margins north of 24%.

Shares of Live Nation (LYV) fell 5% on the news.

Attorney General Merrick Garland, during a news conference Thursday, rattled off a seemingly endless list of fees Ticketmaster charges its customers. These include: ticketing fees, service fees, convenience fees, platinum fees, per order fees, processing fees, and payment processing fees, among others.

But Garland noted that was not why the Justice Department filed the lawsuit.

We're not here because Ticketmasters' conduct is inconvenient or frustrating, we're here because it's illegal, Garland said.

Prosecutors say Live Nations' ultimate goal was to monopolize the ticketing and live events industry by striking exclusive deals with the nation's biggest venues, ensuring that all of their future events would be sold through the company's platform. 'business.

According to the lawsuit, Live Nation directly manages more than 400 artists, controls approximately 60 percent of concert promotions at major music venues nationwide, and controls more than 265 music venues in North America. And through Ticketmaster, according to the suit, Live Nation controls approximately 80% or more of major concert halls' primary ticketing.

“We allege that Live Nation relies on illegal and anti-competitive behavior to exert its monopolistic control over the live events industry in the United States, to the detriment of fans, artists, small promoters and venue operators” , Garland said in a statement. The result is that fans pay more in entry fees, artists have fewer opportunities to play concerts, smaller promoters are squeezed out, and venues have fewer real choices when it comes to ticketing services. It's time to disband Live Nation-Ticketmaster.

Musicians also complain about the tightly integrated operation of Live Nations, which combines event ticketing services with control of about 200 popular venues in the United States, a nexus that critics say allows the company to dictate conditions and prices to artists.

Reacting in 2022 to the Ticketmaster fiasco that angered her fans, Swift wrote on Instagram that the situation was excruciating for me and pissed me off.

The company also has tensions with several other artists who have targeted Live Nations' practices, including The Cure frontman Robert Smith, who said he was disgusted by Ticketmasters' fees, and country singer Zach Bryan, who released a live collection in 2022. performances titled All My Homies Hate Ticketmaster (Live at Red Rocks).

Garland, during his press conference, spoke about his personal experience attending a Bonnie Raitt concert in high school and seeing Bruce Springsteen as a warm-up act.

We all knew we had just seen the future of rock and roll, he thought. The Justice Department filed this lawsuit for fans who should be able to attend concerts without a monopoly hindering them.

Ticketmaster's competitors were pleased with the lawsuit.

For nearly fifteen years, the monopoly of Ticketmaster and Live Nation has ignored the fan experience: fans have been limited to a single platform and then suffered from a consumer experience that has repeatedly failed them, said StubHub in a press release. We hope this will create a healthier ticketing market that will increase competition, drive innovation and put the fan experience first.

Today, the U.S. government is opposing Live Nations' economic power for the first time since the company's founding. merged with Ticketmaster in 2010. Regulators then chose to tolerate it; rather than suing to block the deal, they imposed certain obligations on the company intended to preempt the potential damage the merger could cause.

The lawsuit will likely be cheered by antitrust advocates who say they knew the Live Nation-Ticketmaster merger was problematic from the start. Critics of the deal include US lawmakers including Minnesota Democratic Senator Amy Klobuchar and Connecticut Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal, who as early as 2019 called on the Justice Department to investigate Live Nation for failing to comply with its commitments. Klobuchar, Blumenthal and a number of other senators, including Texas Republican Senators John Cornyn and Ted Cruz, have proposed numerous bills to regulate the ticketing industry.

The lawsuit highlights how regulators now believe, more than a decade later, that the behavioral changes Live Nation agreed to have failed. The assertions dovetail with a broader push by the Biden administration to step up antitrust enforcement across the economy, with officials blaming decades of lax enforcement for a wave of consolidation and a reduction of consumer power.

The request for a jury trial is unusual: Recent antitrust lawsuits have asked a judge to rule because they can be lengthy and involve complex legislation.

The list of states and districts participating in Thursday's trial includes Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada , New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio and Oklahoma. , Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Wyoming and the District of Columbia, according to the court docket of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York.

For too long, Live Nation and Ticketmaster have unfairly and illegally ruled the world of live events, abusing their dominance to overcharge fans, intimidate venues and limit artists, New York Attorney General Letitia James said in a statement . Everyone agrees, Live Nation and Ticketmaster are the problem and it's time for a new era.

This is a developing story. It will be updated.