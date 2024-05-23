Bollywood Roundup: Manoj Bajpayee, Nimrat Kaur, Zayn Marie Khan and more…

– Advertisement –

As he gears up for the release of 'Bhaiyya ji', Manoj Bajpayee gorges on piping hot samosas in Lucknow

Mumbai – Acclaimed Bollywood Star Manoj Bajpayee was seen enjoying piping hot samosas during his visit to Lucknow.

Manoj turned to X and shared a video, where he is seen sitting in his car, talking on the phone and enjoying lip-smacking samosas with tangy chutney.

A crew member comes to ask him what he is eating and where, to which he replies: “Samosa. Lucknow Ka.

Manoj shared the video with the caption: #Lucknow aayiye, smileurayiye, aur samosa khaiye. And tomorrow, go to the cinema to watch #BhaiyyaJi.

Manoj is all excited for the release of his upcoming film 'Bhaiyya ji', an action drama directed by Apoorv Singh Karki.

The film, which is about a man who defends his family and seeks revenge for the wrongs done to those close to him, also stars Vipin Sharma and Jatin Goswami.

Nimrat Kaur looks back on two decades in the industry: 'I tried to enjoy the moments, not rest on past laurels'

New Delhi- Nimrat Kaurwho started her acting career with the music video “Tera Mera Pyar” in 2005, reflected on her two-decade journey in the industry, sharing that she tried to enjoy the moments and not rest on the laurels of the past.

The actress featured in Kumar Sanu's song 'Tera Mera Pyar' before doing a few television commercials.

She made her film debut with a small role in the English film “One Night with the King”, before starring in the 2012 crime thriller “Peddlers” directed by Vasan Bala.

Speaking to IANS about his trip, Nimrat said, “So much has happened. I learned so much. And I enjoyed every moment of it. “Tera Mera Pyar” was my first work in front of a camera. I had just arrived in Mumbai… I was very lucky that it came to me and opened up the world of advertising. Afterwards, I did a lot of commercials. Then I did a lot of theater.

She added: “I have always studied the acting life and tried to learn every medium that I have explored. When I made “The Test Case”, it was one of the few web series made in India. I enjoyed every turn of this trip. I tried to enjoy the moments, and not rest on past laurels or “ki wo experience jo tha wahi hona chahiye dubara”. “The lunch box waisi thi, waise hi dubara ho”. No experience is repeated in life.

Nimrat, who last featured in the film 'Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video', said she is enjoying the reality of life, adding that everything comes with its own set of problems and excitement.

“I don’t feel like it’s been 20 years…It seems like a lot, it seems like a lot. What happens with actors is when you try out for a role, a part of your life and your years are gone. Time continues to pass… It’s very interesting when you look back, I just like to live my life through people, their reactions and their understandings,” she added.

Zayn Marie Khan on her 'morally balanced but very ambitious' role in 'Illegal 3'

Mumbai – Actress Zayn Marie Khanwho plays the role of Zoya Ahmed in the upcoming legal thriller web series “Illegal 3”, has given an insight into her character, calling him “morally balanced but very ambitious”.

Speaking about her character, Zayn shared, “I think Zoya is a character that audiences will easily connect with. She is morally balanced but very ambitious, which makes her intriguing because of this balance. There are many dramatic scenes between her and Nehas' character.

“Zoya has made her way in a cut-throat industry and through hard work, she is determined to prove herself. In this way, his character is very endearing. I am grateful to Sahir for giving me the opportunity to play such an intriguing character,” said Zoya, who also starred in the web series “Made In Heaven”.

Speaking about the show's impact on society, Zyan added, “One thing I always think people should keep in mind is that the show is a special case and it doesn't This doesn't have to happen everywhere. Additionally, because the series is about domestic violence, relationship abuse, etc. and that a lot of responsibility falls on us, the artists involved, but I also think that as an audience we are also responsible for the way we consume media. .”

In the third season, Zayn essays the role of Zoya, a lawyer and rival of Niharika (played by Neha Sharma).

The show also stars Neha, Piyush Mishra, Akshay Oberoi, Neil Bhoopalam and Satyadeep Mishra in lead roles.

Directed by Sahir Raza, 'Illegal 3' will be released on JioCinema from May 29.

Radhika Madan wants to keep the 'spark and innocence' of her character 'Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video' intact

New Delhi – Actress Radhika Madanwho essayed the lead character in the mystery film 'Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video', opened up about how the film made them do a lot of introspection and wants to keep the 'spark and innocence' of her role intact in her- even.

While speaking to IANS, Radhika shared a takeaway from her character Sajini.

She said, “I feel really sad for Sajini. But the takeaway is to not lose your spark or innocence to society. It is very important that you are right in your own eyes and trust your instincts.

“You shouldn’t experience external validation. So, I will try to keep the spark and innocence of Sajini intact in me,” Radhika told IANS.

Talking about a memory from the film's shoot, Radhika, who last acted in 'Kacchey Limbu', shared, “Every scene made us introspect a lot. Not just me, but the director, the people on set, the co-actors. I think every scene was filled with introspection.

“You don't think about yourself and usually think about your role, but this film makes you question how you perceive yourself. And whether I can judge myself or not,” added Radhika.

Directed by Mikhil Musale, the film tells the story of Sajini Shinde (Radhika) whose life is completely devastated by a viral video. The film delves into the life of the schoolteacher who finds herself helpless in the midst of an unfortunate situation and the mysterious story that unveils Sajini's truth.

It also stars Nimrat Kaur, Bhagyashree, Subodh Bhave, Soham Majumdar and Sumeet Vyas.

The film will premiere on &xplorHD on May 25.

Neha Sharma says she grew up in a world that expanded her moral sense

Mumbai – Actress Neha Sharmawho will soon be seen in the third season of 'Illegal' alongside Akshay Oberoi, said she knows a lot of people who operate in the gray zone, but was raised by her parents in a vision closes things in black or white.

Talking about the plot development in season 3, Neha said: This season, Niharika will be seen in a new form. Sure, you'll still see glimpses of the old Niharika, but now that she's built her own business with Punneet, she's changed.

We see a bit of resemblance between her and JJ (Janardhan Jaitley) as her goals have changed. She tackles a lot of interesting cases this season, all inspired by real-life incidents.

The actress added: I was brought up in an environment that strengthened my moral sense. I know a lot of people who operate in the gray area, but my parents raised me with a firm black or white view of things.

I can't relate to Niharika this season because she ventures into the gray area a lot. However, I understand our writers' and directors' intention regarding Niharika's character development and consider it necessary.

The legal drama series recently released its trailer.

Neha plays Niharika, an ambitious lawyer who recently opened her own practice and aims to become the best lawyer in Delhi.

“Illegal 3” will release on JioCinema Premium from May 29. (IANS)