Entertainment
Jon Petrie defends local storytelling and the importance of sitcoms at BBC Comedy Festival in Glasgow
BBC director of comedy Jon Petrie today called on the TV industry to save our sitcoms with a focus on protecting local storytelling and creating the next generation of classics, by announcing six new and recurring shows.
Speaking at the BBC Comedy Festival taking place in Glasgow this week, Jon confirmed:
Jon said: “We’re delighted to be in Glasgow, a city with a true comedy heritage and legendary humour, for our third annual BBC Comedy Festival.
The BBC has always been the home for hit local comedies that people want to come back to again and again, from Gavin and Stacey to Only Fools, This Country and Ghosts. This is what we want to protect and invest in. It's the best story in the whole of the UK and it's what our new development commitments are about.
Mainstream comedy is what viewers love the most. It’s written throughout our comedy heritage and it’s so close to our hearts. It can tell our stories and bring us together like nothing else. This is why audiences and critics are so passionately interested in it and have such a sense of ownership.
We want producers to take risks and create the next generation of classic sitcoms and immortal characters that audiences will return to for decades.
Jon highlighted previous calls for producers to come up with more sitcoms and the rapidly changing media landscape, including the effects of strikes, inflation and recession, which he said had resulted in a smaller comedy ecosystem.
He said: At our first comedy festival in Newcastle two years ago, I said sitcoms were what we wanted to see more of. I repeated it last year, in Cardiff.
But the truth is, we still don't talk enough about the comedy we need to keep people happy… If our comedy ecosystem is shrinking, then it's up to all of us to fight for the right of mainstream British comedy.
The sitcom isn't dead but it needs some Beroccas. And a black Americano with two sugars. We're asking you to do something really ambitious and help save our sitcom. This is what the public wants to see.
Jon revealed plans to fund six writers' rooms with show ideas created and led by an experienced showrunner and supported by teams of established and new writers to create the next great British sitcom. He cited shows such as Ghosts, Two Doors Down, Motherland and Here We Go as examples.
He said: We know that doing a laugh-out-loud streak is much easier said than done. So, in order to boost development in this area, we are announcing a brand new initiative for British producers. We're committed to funding writers' rooms with show ideas created and led by an experienced showrunner to create the next great British sitcom with broad appeal.
Speaking about the BBC's commitment to comedy, Jon said viewing figures were thriving.
Our audiences have never wanted to watch so many comedies, 8 of the 10 biggest comedies last year were on the BBC, with the Ghosts Christmas Special in first place, attracting 7.2 million viewers.
Last year, 400 million hours of comedy were watched on the BBC in total and 700 million hits on iPlayer.
This month we saw a brilliant night for BBC Comedy at the BAFTAs with Best Comedy for Such Brave Girls and Best Comedy Performances for Gbemisola Ikumelo in Black Ops and Mawaan Rizwan in Juice, as well as the Short Form award for Mobility .
And we have an incredible year ahead of us, with brilliant new comedies like Daddy Issues, Spent and We Might Regret This, not forgetting Only Child which will be filmed here in Glasgow, co-commissioned with our colleagues at BBC Scotland. And that's before we even mention Gavin and Stacey's Christmas special. Even the announcement sent the series straight into the BBC iPlayer top 10.
We remain the biggest investor in comedy in the UK. And contrary to some reports, we have not cut spending. In the last year alone we have released 9 new shows and 14 recommissions and we want to continue to commit to at least 20 new and returning comedies on the BBC each year.
Louise Thornton, head of commissioning at BBC Scotland, said: “We’re delighted to be hosting the BBC Comedy Festival in Glasgow this year. Scotland is home to some of the BBC's most popular comedy characters and shows Still Game, Scot Squad, Two Doors Down and more recently Dinosaur have been delighting our audiences for years, as have our stand-up acts on the lively comedy circuit of Scotland. We are proud of the role BBC Scotland plays in supporting established and emerging talent, both on and off screen, and welcoming key industry figures to Glasgow to celebrate, discuss and explore future developments in this genre is extremely exciting.
LH2
|
Sources
2/ https://www.bbc.com/mediacentre/2024/jon-petrie-homegrown-storytelling-sitcoms-bbc-comedy-festival
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Balochistan HC rejects plea for Article 6 proceedings against Imran Khan
- China holds military exercises around Taiwan as 'powerful punishment'
- Donald Trump's Bronx rally is more about ego than votes
- Jon Petrie defends local storytelling and the importance of sitcoms at BBC Comedy Festival in Glasgow
- SNL's Shein and Temu sketch contains a terrible truth about fast fashion
- L'Oral and AstroLabs launch technology challenge for homegrown startups
- Biden should oppose US sanctions against the ICC
- Patrick Mahomes excited to work with Hollywood Brown and Xavier Worthy
- Head coach Nadine Muzerall signs a five-year contract extension
- Google updates Snapseed for Android
- The 'heat dome' leads to high temperatures in Central America and the southern US
- The Weekend Leader – Ahead of PM Modi's rally in Patiala, protesting farmers visit the venue