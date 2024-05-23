Jon Petrie defends local storytelling and the importance of sitcoms at BBC Comedy Festival in Glasgow

BBC director of comedy Jon Petrie today called on the TV industry to save our sitcoms with a focus on protecting local storytelling and creating the next generation of classics, by announcing six new and recurring shows.

Speaking at the BBC Comedy Festival taking place in Glasgow this week, Jon confirmed:

Jon said: “We’re delighted to be in Glasgow, a city with a true comedy heritage and legendary humour, for our third annual BBC Comedy Festival.

The BBC has always been the home for hit local comedies that people want to come back to again and again, from Gavin and Stacey to Only Fools, This Country and Ghosts. This is what we want to protect and invest in. It's the best story in the whole of the UK and it's what our new development commitments are about.

Mainstream comedy is what viewers love the most. It’s written throughout our comedy heritage and it’s so close to our hearts. It can tell our stories and bring us together like nothing else. This is why audiences and critics are so passionately interested in it and have such a sense of ownership.

We want producers to take risks and create the next generation of classic sitcoms and immortal characters that audiences will return to for decades.

Jon highlighted previous calls for producers to come up with more sitcoms and the rapidly changing media landscape, including the effects of strikes, inflation and recession, which he said had resulted in a smaller comedy ecosystem.

He said: At our first comedy festival in Newcastle two years ago, I said sitcoms were what we wanted to see more of. I repeated it last year, in Cardiff.

But the truth is, we still don't talk enough about the comedy we need to keep people happy… If our comedy ecosystem is shrinking, then it's up to all of us to fight for the right of mainstream British comedy.

The sitcom isn't dead but it needs some Beroccas. And a black Americano with two sugars. We're asking you to do something really ambitious and help save our sitcom. This is what the public wants to see.

Jon revealed plans to fund six writers' rooms with show ideas created and led by an experienced showrunner and supported by teams of established and new writers to create the next great British sitcom. He cited shows such as Ghosts, Two Doors Down, Motherland and Here We Go as examples.

He said: We know that doing a laugh-out-loud streak is much easier said than done. So, in order to boost development in this area, we are announcing a brand new initiative for British producers. We're committed to funding writers' rooms with show ideas created and led by an experienced showrunner to create the next great British sitcom with broad appeal.

Speaking about the BBC's commitment to comedy, Jon said viewing figures were thriving.

Our audiences have never wanted to watch so many comedies, 8 of the 10 biggest comedies last year were on the BBC, with the Ghosts Christmas Special in first place, attracting 7.2 million viewers.

Last year, 400 million hours of comedy were watched on the BBC in total and 700 million hits on iPlayer.

This month we saw a brilliant night for BBC Comedy at the BAFTAs with Best Comedy for Such Brave Girls and Best Comedy Performances for Gbemisola Ikumelo in Black Ops and Mawaan Rizwan in Juice, as well as the Short Form award for Mobility .

And we have an incredible year ahead of us, with brilliant new comedies like Daddy Issues, Spent and We Might Regret This, not forgetting Only Child which will be filmed here in Glasgow, co-commissioned with our colleagues at BBC Scotland. And that's before we even mention Gavin and Stacey's Christmas special. Even the announcement sent the series straight into the BBC iPlayer top 10.

We remain the biggest investor in comedy in the UK. And contrary to some reports, we have not cut spending. In the last year alone we have released 9 new shows and 14 recommissions and we want to continue to commit to at least 20 new and returning comedies on the BBC each year.

Louise Thornton, head of commissioning at BBC Scotland, said: “We’re delighted to be hosting the BBC Comedy Festival in Glasgow this year. Scotland is home to some of the BBC's most popular comedy characters and shows Still Game, Scot Squad, Two Doors Down and more recently Dinosaur have been delighting our audiences for years, as have our stand-up acts on the lively comedy circuit of Scotland. We are proud of the role BBC Scotland plays in supporting established and emerging talent, both on and off screen, and welcoming key industry figures to Glasgow to celebrate, discuss and explore future developments in this genre is extremely exciting.

LH2