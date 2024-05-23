Entertainment
Justice Department says Ticketmaster and Live Nation's illegal monopoly drives up prices for fans | News, Sports, Jobs
WASHINGTON — The Justice Department filed a sweeping antitrust lawsuit Thursday against Ticketmaster and its parent company Live Nation Entertainment, accusing them of exercising an illegal monopoly on live events in the United States, thereby stifling competition and making hike prices for fans.
The lawsuit, filed in Manhattan federal court, was filed against 30 state and district attorneys general and seeks to break the monopoly that they say crowds out small promoters and harms artists.
“We allege that Live Nation relies on illegal and anti-competitive conduct to exert its monopolistic control over the live events industry in the United States, to the detriment of fans, artists, small promoters and venue operators” , Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a statement. . “The result is that fans pay more in entry fees, artists have fewer opportunities to play concerts, smaller promoters are squeezed out, and venues have fewer real choices in ticketing services. It's time to disband Live Nation-Ticketmaster.
The Justice Department accuses Live Nation of a series of practices that allow it to maintain a stranglehold on the live music scene, including the use of long-term contracts to prevent venues from choosing competing ticket offices, the ban on venues resort to multiple ticket sellers and venues threaten that they could lose money and fans if they don't choose Ticketmaster. The Justice Department says Live Nation also threatened retaliation against a company if it did not prevent a subsidiary from competing for artist endorsement deals.
Live Nation said in prepared remarks Thursday that the Justice Department's lawsuit “will not resolve the issues fans are concerned about regarding ticket prices, service fees and access to high-demand shows.”
Live Nation added that “calling Ticketmaster a monopoly might be a public relations victory for the DOJ in the short term, but it will lose in court because it ignores the basic economics of live entertainment” – stating that most a service fee goes to the venues. The company said it would defend itself “against these baseless allegations” and push for further reforms.
Live Nation has denied for years that it violated antitrust laws and also said Thursday that competition has “consistently eroded Ticketmaster's market share and profit margin.”
But competing ticket sellers have long complained that Live Nation makes it difficult for them to disrupt the market with practices such as withholding acts if those venues don't agree to use Ticketmaster's service.
The lawsuit is the latest example of the Biden administration's aggressive approach to antitrust enforcement targeting companies accused of engaging in illegal monopolies that eliminate competitors and drive up prices. In March, the Justice Department filed a lawsuit against Apple, alleging that the tech giant had monopoly power in the smartphone market. The Democratic administration has also taken on Google, Amazon and other tech giants.
“Today’s action is a step forward in making this era of live music more accessible to fans, artists and the industry that supports them,” Assistant Attorney General Lisa Monaco said in a statement.
Ticketmaster, which merged with Live Nation in 2010, is the world's largest ticket seller. During its annual report last month, the company said Ticketmaster had distributed more than 620 million tickets through its systems in 2023.
About 70% of tickets for major concert venues in the United States are sold through Ticketmaster, according to data from a 2022 federal consumer lawsuit. The company owns or controls more than 265 North American concert venues. North and dozens of prominent amphitheaters, according to the Ministry of Justice.
The ticket seller sparked outrage in November 2022 when its site crashed during a pre-sale event for a Taylor Swift stadium tour. The company said its site was overwhelmed by both fans and bot attacks, which posed as consumers to grab tickets and sell them on secondary sites. The debacle prompted hearings in Congress and bills in state legislatures aimed at better protecting consumers.
The Justice Department allowed Live Nation and Ticketmaster to merge on the condition that Live Nation agree not to retaliate against music venues for using other ticketing companies for 10 years. In 2019, the department investigated and concluded that Live Nation had “repeatedly” violated that agreement and extended the ban on retaliation against music venues until 2025.
__________
AP reporters Michelle Chapman and Maria Sherman contributed to this report from New York.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.weirtondailytimes.com/news/local-news/2024/05/justice-department-says-illegal-monopoly-by-ticketmaster-and-live-nation-drives-up-prices-for-fans/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Rishi Sunak has set July 4 for the UK general election. What's next? | election news
- Justice Department says Ticketmaster and Live Nation's illegal monopoly drives up prices for fans | News, Sports, Jobs
- Not just any doubles specialist: Ayhika Mukherjee after leaving out of the Paris Games
- ICE levied $10M penalty by SEC while New York Stock Exchange and others face charges
- Stocks & Stock Market News, Economic & Financial News, Sensex, Nifty, Global Markets, NSE, BSE Live IPO News
- Spirit Airlines and San José Mineta International Airport Partner to Offer New Low Fare Service to Washington's Reagan National Airport
- Second worker infected at U.S. dairy farm
- Balochistan HC rejects plea for Article 6 proceedings against Imran Khan
- China holds military exercises around Taiwan as 'powerful punishment'
- Donald Trump's Bronx rally is more about ego than votes
- Jon Petrie defends local storytelling and the importance of sitcoms at BBC Comedy Festival in Glasgow
- SNL's Shein and Temu sketch contains a terrible truth about fast fashion