Bollywood Newswrap, May 23: Alia Bhatt reacts to posts criticizing trolls for shaming Deepika Padukone's pregnancy; Shah Rukh Khan returns to Mumbai





On May 23, 2024, the Bollywood industry buzzed with several important news that you would not want to miss. From Alia Bhatt coming to Deepika Padukone's defense to Shah Rukh Khan's return to Mumbai after suffering from dehydration, we've rounded up today's top Bollywood news. Here are the top 5 Bollywood news for May 23, 2024 1.Alia Bhatt comes to Deepika Padukones' rescue Taking to her Instagram account, Faye DSouza shared her strong opinion against trolling Deepika Padukone and her pregnancy. In her post, she asked everyone to behave and said that the actress had just come out to vote and fulfill her democratic duty. She also added that the actress did not ask for their comments on her pregnancy. This post was liked by Alia Bhatt, her mother Soni Razdan, Rakul Preet Singh, Sonakshi Sinha, Bhumi Pednekar and others. Shruti Setht took to the comments section and wrote, “Luckily @deepikapadukone is too busy to take over the world, she doesn't care! She doesn't care about their damn opinion.” Ahana Kumra also commented: “Good on you Faye.” Advertisement



2. Shah Rukh Khan returns to Mumbai after leaving Ahmedabad hospital On May 23, a video on Instagram showed Shah Rukh Khan hiding from the paparazzi while under an umbrella and getting into his car after landing at Kalina Airport. Gauri Khan, Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda and AbRam were also spotted at Kalina airport. on their return from Ahmedabad. The actor was suffering from dehydration due to excessive heat in Ahmedabad where he was attending the KKR vs SRH IPL match. 3. Aditi Rao Hydari makes a notable appearance at Cannes 2024 Aditi Rao Hydari, who is already winning his heart for her role as Bibbojaan in Heeramandi, has once again mesmerized us with her stunning appearance at the 77th Cannes Film Festival. The actress looked stunning in a black and white dress. She was joined by Katherine Langford and Aja Naomi King on the red carpet. 4. Jibraan Khan talks about being a part of Ishq Vishq Rebound Jibraan Khan is gearing up for the release of his upcoming Ishq Vishk Rebound. In an interview with IANS, he spoke about the surreal moment of dancing to the title song of the upcoming film Ishq Vishq Rebound. He said, “I couldn't have asked for a better way to relaunch the film. So thanks to the makers, Rameshji, Jaya ma'am and Nipun sir. I learned so much on the set and especially loved shooting for the song Ishq Vishk Pyaar Vyaar with the original hook step. Remembering the day when Jibraan danced the Ishq Vishq Pyaar Vyaar from the 2003 film Ishq Vishq, at his school's annual day, Jibraan said that the moment was very surreal and he is very grateful for this platform. “It’s a big responsibility, and I feel honored to carry on this legacy,” Khan shared. 5. Sanjay Leela Bhansali talks about Sharmin Segal's performance in Heeramandi Speaking to Hindustan Times, Sanjay Leela Bhansali recalled the conversation he had with Sharmin Segal. He shared: She kept saying, Mom, I'm going to underestimate. I said: Underplay? Do you think I'm going to ask you to overplay? Saying that he finds his new energy fascinating, the director added, I know they (the new generation of actors) love me just as much. I can see it in the way (they ask me), are you happy? Do we need to do an extra take? Can we do it one more time? Do you agree? I can see this love in their eyes. Now it’s very rare.” Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for all the latest Bollywood news! READ ALSO : John Abraham Is Impressed As Influencer Copies His 'Same Fucking Smile' In Video; the actor calls it “remarkable”

