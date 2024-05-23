Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith reveal what they like and don't like about Americans





Britain's most prominent pastry professionals have thoughts on the Americans. Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith appeared on an episode of PEOPLE in 10 to discuss the final season of The Great American Pastry Show and their likes and dislikes regarding the United States For Hollywood, it's the amount of food customers get in America. I've never seen anything this big! he says. In the US a starter is like a buffet in the UK and a main course would feed a family for a month. Leith, on the other hand, had little to complain about with his friends across the pond. Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood.

Marc Bourdillon/Netflix

I'm quite a fan of America. I like Americans. They are so open and friendly, Leith said. They don't mind being a little exaggerated. Instead of agreeing with Leith, Hollywood says it's actually one of his pet peeves while hosting the US show. I would like to add something. One of the things that annoyed me a little was the Whoop! Shout! Yay! I just roll my eyes, he sighs, referring to the American competitors applauding in the tent. Leith challenges him again: Oh, I like the attention. I like a bit of shouting and outright shouting. The great American pastry show.

The Roku Channel

There is something else about the candidates who join The great American pastry show. Hollywood was more generous with its famous handshake (which denotes phenomenal cooking). So that begs the question: is he mellowing out after all these years or are the competitors just getting better? What do you think? Competitors are getting better, Hollywood responds. “That's why there are more handshakes. Today, the status of bakers, especially in the United States, has certainly increased tenfold in the last three years. Also during PEOPLE in 10, Hollywood talked about the attention he receives as a bread sex symbol. Look, people haven't seen me in the morning,” he laughs. “I look horrible in the morning. I look horrible in the afternoon and in the morning too. Fans are quick to claim that their family members share a Hollywood resemblance, he reveals. The number of women I've met who want to show me pictures of their husbands are nothing like me! But I’m going,” he adds, laughing. The great American pastry show.

The Roku Channel

The second season of The Great American Pastry Show will be available on the Roku Channel on Friday, May 24, bringing together eight bakers from across the country under the famous English tent to try to win the title of best amateur baker in the Americas. With Hollywood and Leith, Zach Cherry will be back to host, this time joined by Happy endings alum and Slut Sesh star Casey Wilson, who replaces former co-host Ellie Kemper. Viewers can access the network for free on Roku devices, web, iOS and Android devices, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung TV, Google TV and other Android TV OS devices.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://people.com/the-great-american-baking-show-paul-hollywood-prue-leith-reveal-what-they-love-dont-love-about-americans-8653180 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos